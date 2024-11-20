Dillingham knows the Sun Devils need to fight against a sense of comfort

The Sun Devils head into their weekend matchup against No. 14 BYU ranked in the top 25 for the first time since 2021, selected at No. 21. Head coach Kenny Dillingham made it clear in Monday’s press conference that he pays very little attention to the media, especially after they had ASU last in the Big 12 just four months ago in the preseason poll.









“Nobody knows who we are but us,” Dillingham expressed. “You can only control yourself, and we gotta get an edge about us. I didn’t like our edge today; I think we’re a little bit too comfortable. We’re going to get the best version of BYU this week. If we’re not prepared for that, it’s not going to be good.”









This week of practice was somewhat lighter, ensuring that the players would be 100% on Saturday. Still, after an upset win over then-No. 16 Kansas State last week, Dillingham feels the team is feeling the success a little too much. The team seems to play better when they are considered the underdog and play with a chip on their shoulder, which Dillingham hopes they can get back to.









“We’re trying to make sure their bodies get back and get right for the last stretch,” Dillingham said. “We just gotta make sure we’re not comfortable. It’s really easy to get comfortable once you’ve had success, and we’re trying to fight against that, but it’s challenging. Human nature comes into effect, and there’s a reason it’s challenging.”









After finishing 3-9 in Dillingham’s first season, the Sun Devils came back this offseason over the summer with a different mood and energy, seeming a lot closer as a team. That trend has continued throughout the season, as the players have strengthened their on-field chemistry with off-the-field activities.









“They’re a very competitive group,” Dillingham added. “I think that goes to the fact that there are relationships. When they win a game, 30 people go to the same place to hang out after the game. That is an old-school kind of mindset, and that was something we challenged our guys this offseason to hang out together. When you see the success on the field, I think a big part of it is the relationships off the field.”









The Cougars are led by junior quarterback Jake Retzlaff, who has 2,283 passing yards and 19 touchdown passes. When asked about Retzlaff, Dillingham said his ability to extend plays along with his arm talent gave him remnants of a quarterback Sun Devil fans are very familiar with.









“He reminds me of Taylor Kelly,” Dillingham admitted. “When I look at him, he’s creative, he can make all the throws, and he throws from different arm platforms. When I see him, I get flashbacks, and that’s not good for us because Taylor was one of the best Sun Devil quarterbacks ever. He’s a big reason they’re 9-1 right now and a top-20 team in college football.”









During Wednesday’s practice, the speakers that usually play music were blared with crowd noise in anticipation of the sold-out crowd on Saturday. The defense on third down has been worse at home with the heightened crowd noise, so Dillingham wanted to prepare the players for a loud environment on Saturday.









“We’ve had more busts on defense at home than on the road,” Dillingham explained. “Our third-down percentage is not as good at home because the crowds get loud. We have to practice being better on defense and communicating with crowd noise on third downs, so we had to get that ramped up because that’s been a struggle for us.”