Dillingham knows the Sun Devils need to fight against a sense of comfort

The Sun Devils head into their weekend matchup against No. 14 BYU ranked in the top 25 for the first time since 2021, selected at No. 21. Head coach Kenny Dillingham made it clear in Monday’s press conference that he pays very little attention to the media, especially after they had ASU last in the Big 12 just four months ago in the preseason poll.
“Nobody knows who we are but us,” Dillingham expressed. “You can only control yourself, and we gotta get an edge about us. I didn’t like our edge today; I think we’re a little bit too comfortable. We’re going to get the best version of BYU this week. If we’re not prepared for that, it’s not going to be good.”
This week of practice was somewhat lighter, ensuring that the players would be 100% on Saturday. Still, after an upset win over then-No. 16 Kansas State last week, Dillingham feels the team is feeling the success a little too much. The team seems to play better when they are considered the underdog and play with a chip on their shoulder, which Dillingham hopes they can get back to.
“We’re trying to make sure their bodies get back and get right for the last stretch,” Dillingham said. “We just gotta make sure we’re not comfortable. It’s really easy to get comfortable once you’ve had success, and we’re trying to fight against that, but it’s challenging. Human nature comes into effect, and there’s a reason it’s challenging.”
After finishing 3-9 in Dillingham’s first season, the Sun Devils came back this offseason over the summer with a different mood and energy, seeming a lot closer as a team. That trend has continued throughout the season, as the players have strengthened their on-field chemistry with off-the-field activities.
“They’re a very competitive group,” Dillingham added. “I think that goes to the fact that there are relationships. When they win a game, 30 people go to the same place to hang out after the game. That is an old-school kind of mindset, and that was something we challenged our guys this offseason to hang out together. When you see the success on the field, I think a big part of it is the relationships off the field.”
The Cougars are led by junior quarterback Jake Retzlaff, who has 2,283 passing yards and 19 touchdown passes. When asked about Retzlaff, Dillingham said his ability to extend plays along with his arm talent gave him remnants of a quarterback Sun Devil fans are very familiar with.
“He reminds me of Taylor Kelly,” Dillingham admitted. “When I look at him, he’s creative, he can make all the throws, and he throws from different arm platforms. When I see him, I get flashbacks, and that’s not good for us because Taylor was one of the best Sun Devil quarterbacks ever. He’s a big reason they’re 9-1 right now and a top-20 team in college football.”
During Wednesday’s practice, the speakers that usually play music were blared with crowd noise in anticipation of the sold-out crowd on Saturday. The defense on third down has been worse at home with the heightened crowd noise, so Dillingham wanted to prepare the players for a loud environment on Saturday.
“We’ve had more busts on defense at home than on the road,” Dillingham explained. “Our third-down percentage is not as good at home because the crowds get loud. We have to practice being better on defense and communicating with crowd noise on third downs, so we had to get that ramped up because that’s been a struggle for us.”
Redshirt Sam Leavitt continued to add to his impressive first year with the Sun Devils, earning Big 12 Newcomer of the Week after posting 275 passing yards and three touchdowns, all coming in the first half. Offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Marcus Arroyo has seen his progress over the course of the season and compared the young quarterback’s growth to other players he’s coached that have since gone on to play in the NFL.
“To see Sam’s improvement each week is awesome,” Arroyo mentioned. “To see the game slow down and see the development start taking shape is exciting for him more than anything. I’m fired up, I’ve seen this development at that position before in other guys, and I’m excited for the situation we’ve got looking at in the future.”
Leavitt and redshirt sophomore receiver Jordyn Tyson have displayed an evident connection all season long with Tyson leading all receivers by over 20 catches with 58 receptions. Arroyo saw this connection start to build back in the spring and encouraged it throughout the offseason. Now, it’s come to fruition with the team benefiting from it with avid success.
“I think the offense is built around players first,” Arroyo voiced. “You find out who you got, put the scheme around them, and then go coach your butt off. For me, it’s learning about the guys, because they’re still new to me in the last ten months. Then if you see something, it’s really forcing the integration of it. They’ve done an awesome job of taking what we’re teaching and then doing it themselves.”
BYU’s offensive numbers don’t jump off the chart, ranking ninth in total offense in the conference. Still. Their ability to make the best of their opportunities, combined with their physicality, has lifted them to a 9-1 record, winning games even when their offense struggled. Defensive coordinator Brian Ward noticed this about the Cougars, which is what makes them so dangerous.
“Their efficiency stands out,” Ward noted. “They run the ball effectively, they get explosive plays, and they also have big physical receivers that create a lot of mismatches. They go up and get the ball, they’re difficult to tackle, and the quarterback is able to extend plays and has a big arm, so he can push the ball down the field.”
Saturday is senior day, and Ward highlighted graduate nickel back Shamari Simmons and redshirt senior Caleb McCullough on the defense and their resilience throughout their careers. Simmons came to Tempe in 2023 as a transfer and instantly made a difference, solidifying his role as a leader on this team. His move from safety to nickel this year allowed his physical play to be highlighted, as he’s led by example since the day he walked into the facility.
“His consistency is a model for our theme to be consistently good,” Ward recognized. “He’s not a guy that brings it some days, he always comes in the building with the right attitude and he’s always the same. He’s a guy you can depend on, he doesn't bring dysfunction, he’s a leader and he just brings his lunch pail to work every day.”
The Sun Devils have forced 11 interceptions this year, fourth in the Big 12. After last year’s defense and its struggles in the turnover category, the defense has stepped up this year and capitalized on the opportunities it’s gotten. Ward feels that this is not only a testament to the defense’s play but also the offense’s improvement in pressuring opponents early in the game.
“Turnovers are a product of complementary football,” Ward stated. “Scoring puts pressure on other offenses, and that’s what we’ve done. We’ve been able to play complementary football, so there’s been more pressure on offenses. Our guys emphasize taking the ball away, and we dropped eight interceptions last year. This year, that’s not happening, so we gotta continue to focus on that and make that a successful area.”
Along with Simmons and McCullough, junior safety Xavion Alford emerged as an emerging leader in the defense this year. Due to transfer portal restrictions, Alford was forced to sit out the 2023 season but was still a part of the team. During that time, Alford built a reputation as a leader, putting his full effort into the team despite not seeing the field.
“You need leaders,” Ward voiced. “Sometimes they lead by example and are quiet like Shamari or Caleb, and then you have guys that are vocal leaders. People have to buy into you before your message, and they buy into Xavion. Last year, he brought it to work every day, and he had no chance of playing. He earned the respect of his teammates before stepping onto the field, and having him on the field this year is critical to our success.”
