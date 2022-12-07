There is an undeniable energy surrounding the Arizona State football program in the wake of its 2022 season, its worst in nearly three decades. A coaching change will do that, but the specific hire of a local guy whose ties to the area and passion for the school and program are undeniably making waves. For just the second time in an official capacity since he was named head coach 10 days ago, Kenny Dillingham spoke to the media at a luncheon on Wednesday afternoon. He echoed many of the same sentiments he expressed in his introductory press conference and has since been relentlessly pushing on social media.









As confident as he is, Dillingham also acknowledges that his inexperience will be a challenge. As an offensive specialist, many believed he would be calling plays for Arizona State during his first year. He made it clear on Wednesday that that would not be the case as part of a recognition that his plate will be full enough as it is. Offensive coordinator Beau Baldwin will be calling plays, although Dillingham assured us that it would be his offense that is being run. He wasn’t shy about acknowledging the importance of delegating certain game day duties.





“One hundred percent! One hundred percent yes,” he said when asked if the delegation of play calling would ease his stress as a first-year head coach. “I’m not naive; I’m new to this. Anybody who says they have all the answers probably has none of the answers. I’m trying to surround myself with people who have more answers so when I have a question, they can help me with it.”





Dillingham has wasted no time in building his coaching staff over the past week. Since announcing at his introductory press conference that he would be retaining Shaun Aguano on his staff, he’s added eight more names to the mix, accounting for each position group besides tight end, which should also be announced in short order by early next week. When putting together his staff, Dillingham employed the core values he hopes to instill in his new football program.





“Number one was great people. Number two was caring about their players. And number three, they’re smart football coaches,” He explained when asked about the traits an ASU coach should possess. “If you’re a good person and you care about people, your players will see that. Good coaches are all over the place; I’m trying to bring in special coaches. What makes a special coach is someone that a player will play hard for and someone they can trust. What I tried to bring in was people who care about people and are also really good football coaches.”





Any coach in modern college football would be a fool not to embrace the always evolving transfer portal. Dillingham has been one of its biggest vocal advocates since his hire. ASU is raiding the portal in its early days of being open this winter. Just hours after he spoke to the media on Wednesday, another handful of local Arizona products have pledged their commitment to transfer to ASU. Shaun Aguano got the ball rolling regarding recruiting Arizona’s best, and now it’s clear that includes those who prepped in Arizona and have since played college ball elsewhere. The sentiment of “coming home” is truly gathering momentum under Dillingham. It’s a product of his nurturing approach and unwavering belief that often times a change of scenery can be the best thing for an athlete.





“Sometimes all a kid needs to succeed is a clean slate,” he said pointedly. “Every time a new coach comes in, it’s a new opportunity for guys. It’s our job to give them a chance and help them achieve their goals and dreams. I firmly believe that I’m a living testament of it.”





What can prospects expect out of a Dillingham-led ASU program? A dedicated commitment to culture and accountability.





“The biggest thing is the culture of this program. Understanding what the work is going to look like. I told all of these guys, you’re going to have more fun playing football here than you ever have in your entire life if you do things right,” Dillingham said. “But we’re going to hold you accountable. If you do things wrong, you’re probably not going to like me the first few times until we get it right. I need guys to fall in love with the process of the work. Winning teams practice a certain way and look a certain way.”





It’s no secret that Sun Devil Stadium hasn’t exactly been the most passionate game day atmosphere in college football over the last half decade or so. The tailgate scene is weak, the attendance is weaker, and driving around Tempe on a home Saturday isn’t much different than navigating the streets on any other day. There’s very little student engagement, and season ticket sales have declined steadily. Add it to the list of things Dillingham has vowed to change at Arizona State. He’s been active on social media, thanking fans who have voiced their support and purchased season tickets since he was hired. When he was growing up, Tempe was a destination on Saturdays.





“We need to make it fun to come to a game. I grew up tailgating, dodging cars, and throwing footballs,” Dillingham exclaimed. “That’s what we used to do on Saturdays. We need to create that environment back so that this is the thing to do on a Saturday. That’s on me. I need to make it a priority for people in this valley to come and support our players.”





No matter what the topic is, Dillingham has a knack for bringing it back to caring for and nurturing his players. That should sound familiar to ASU fans. It was Shaun Aguano’s calling card and a huge reason why Dillingham chose to keep him on staff.





“I want people to drop their kids off here and say, man, they are going to be taken care of,” he said. “I think Shaun is the definition of that. I’m honored to work alongside him.”