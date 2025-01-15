DevilsDigest TV: UCF at ASU postgame analysis

The Sun Devils' offensive firepower, even without Joson Sanon, showed up on Tuesday night, but the defensive display was in sharp contrast, and ASU is once again seeking answers to right the ship. Justin LaCertosa and I break down the 95-89 loss to UCF.
