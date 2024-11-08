DevilsDigest TV: UCF at ASU Matchup Preview

With bowl eligibility clinched, ASU aims to improve its standing in the Big 12 as they host a UCF squad that features a challenging ground attack. What are the keys for the Sun Devils in this matchup? Justin LaCertosa and I analyze Saturday's contest.

