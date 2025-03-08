Advertisement
Published Mar 8, 2025
DevilsDigest TV: Texas Tech at ASU Postgame Analysis
Hod Rabino
Publisher
Undermanned facing a formidable Big 12 foe has been a reoccurring theme for ASU this season, and its last regular season contest was more of the same. Justin LaCertosa and I break down the Sun Devils’ 85-57 loss to the Red Raiders

