Published Nov 30, 2024
DevilsDigest TV: Territorial Cup postgame analysis
Hod Rabino  •  ASUDevils
TUCSON - Started from the bottom, and now they are here. ASU, picked in 16th and last place in the Big 12 Media Preseason poll, has not only trounced its in-state rival but has earned a spot in the Big 12 Championship game. Justin LaCertosa and I break down the 49-7 Territorial Cup cup win over Arizona

