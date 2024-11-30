DevilsDigest TV: Territorial Cup postgame analysis

TUCSON - Started from the bottom, and now they are here. ASU, picked in 16th and last place in the Big 12 Media Preseason poll, has not only trounced its in-state rival but has earned a spot in the Big 12 Championship game. Justin LaCertosa and I break down the 49-7 Territorial Cup cup win over Arizona
Join your fellow Sun Devil fans on our premium message board, the Devils’ Huddle, run by the longest-tenured Sun Devil sports beat writer, to discuss this article and other ASU football, basketball, and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? Sign up today and get your daily fix of Sun Devil news!