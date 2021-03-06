 ASUDevils - DevilsDigest TV: March 5th practice footage
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-06 01:19:01 -0600') }} football Edit

DevilsDigest TV: March 5th practice footage

Hod Rabino • ASUDevils
Publisher
@DevilsDigest
Longest tenured beat writer for Arizona State football and basketball, and a Website Publisher since 2001.

Click here for our nearly 30 minutes of footage


DevilsDigest TV: March 5th practice footage

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}