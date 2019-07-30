DevilsDigest TV: Kyle Williams looking to end his ASU career on a high note
Kyle Williams wasn’t thinking about this topic until his interview with Sande Charles today, yet making a significant mark in this last year of his Tempe tenure is certainly important to him. Team success though will always come first.
