DevilsDigest TV: Kansas at ASU Matchup Preview

Hod Rabino • ASUDevils
Longest tenured beat writer for Arizona State football and basketball, and a Website Publisher since 2001.
In the last ten years, ASU has only been 3-8 in their first game following the bye week. Is this a trend that can be reversed against a Kansas team in the midst of a four-game losing streak? Myself and Justin LaCertosa break down Saturday's contest

Join your fellow Sun Devil fans on our premium message board, the Devils’ Huddle, run by the longest-tenured Sun Devil sports beat writer, to discuss this article and other ASU football, basketball, and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? Sign up today and get your daily fix of Sun Devil news!

