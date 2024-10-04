DevilsDigest TV: Kansas at ASU Matchup Preview
In the last ten years, ASU has only been 3-8 in their first game following the bye week. Is this a trend that can be reversed against a Kansas team in the midst of a four-game losing streak? Myself and Justin LaCertosa break down Saturday's contest
