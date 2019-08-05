Following the last session before the team treks up to Camp Tontozona, ASU's head coach was pleased with the production on a Sunday night.

"I thought they had a lot of energy and that's a good thing," Edwards said, "use the heat to our advantage. I told them they can't give in to it, just cannot. That's what we do, play at night, got to use the heat to our advantage. I think they understand that. They came out with a pretty good purpose."

In his first year in Tempe Edwards wasn't able to take his team to the pines near Payson due to weather conditions that halted the installment of the FieldTurf on-site. Thus, he's extra excited to now finally experience this historic program landmark with his program.

"I think they're excited," Edwards said of Camp Tontozona, "40 guys haven't been there before. I think they've heard the folklore of it and are excited to see what it looks like. It'll be fun, and fun for me too because I know that history of it and it's quite a place. I think with that new (all-weather) field we're going to bring on an added dimension to it."

On the no. 1 topic of the preseason, the starting quarterback battle, Edwards said that at times this competition goes "in spurts" and has several factors that are non-signal caller related that affect this aspect.

"A quarterback is only as good as the guys he plays with as far as the receivers and offensive line," Edwards explained, "and that's sometimes the problem. Who is the quarterback in there with? Sometimes what makes the quarterback look bad is the offensive line.

"We've still got to do a better job and I talked about it today, we had some snaps on the ground. Can't keep doing that. It's starting to become a pattern a little bit. We've got to find a better way. We've got some young centers. The quarterback/center exchange is so critical. We've got to improve there."

ASU's head coach traveled to Canton, Ohio yesterday to attend the Hall of Fame induction ceremony of three of his former players, Kevin Mawae who is also on Edwards' staff in Tempe as an offensive analyst, Tony Gonzalez and Ty Law. This was a good chance for Edwards to catch up with many NFL friends who told them that they were showing interest in his new profession.

"The guys were coming off the stage," Edwards recalled like (Warren) Moon and all the guys, they’re coming down because they saw me...Warren Sapp and those guys. They see me sitting there, and they all come off the stage and say, ‘Come up here!’ I go on the stage, and no one sees this on television. it was a lot of fun because I know a lot of the guys. And it’s always fun for me.

"It's kind of interesting because a lot of them watch us (ASU) play. They said 'you come on late but we watch you.' I told them I appreciate that because you got me up late at night too."