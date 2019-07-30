DevilsDigest TV: Chase Lucas taking a new approach for the 2019 season
ASU junior cornerback Chase Lucas has enjoyed quite a bit of success thus far in his Sun Devil career, but realizes that it was time to change some of his on and off the field habits. He discusses that topic with Sande Charles, as well as the quarterback battle and his relationship with good friend and first-round draft pick wide receiver N’Keal Harry
