Suffice to say that the road game at Utah was the first game ASU players truly circled on the 2019 schedule, knowing that the winner of this contest could be in the driver's seat for the Pac-12 South championship. The fact that both teams are ranked in the Top-20 only adds more intrigue to Saturday's game. What are some of the key battles to look out for when these two teams meet? Sande Charles and Hod Rabino discuss.