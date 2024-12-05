DevilsDigest TV: Big 12 Championship Game Preview

Will ASU's basement to penthouse story be complete, and the Sun Devils picked last in the Big 12 preseason poll can now be crowned conference champions? Justin LaCertosa and I analyze the contest versus Iowa State.

