Advertisement
Published Dec 5, 2024
DevilsDigest TV: Big 12 Championship Game Preview
circle avatar
Hod Rabino  •  ASUDevils
Publisher
Twitter
@DevilsDigest
Advertisement

Will ASU's basement to penthouse story be complete, and the Sun Devils picked last in the Big 12 preseason poll can now be crowned conference champions? Justin LaCertosa and I analyze the contest versus Iowa State.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Join your fellow Sun Devil fans on our premium message board, the Devils’ Huddle, run by the longest-tenured Sun Devil sports beat writer, to discuss this article and other ASU football, basketball, and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? Sign up today and get your daily fix of Sun Devil news!

Advertisement