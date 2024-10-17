Advertisement

Published Oct 17, 2024
DevilsDigest TV: ASU at Cincinnati Matchup Preview
Hod Rabino  •  ASUDevils
Whether it’s proving they can handle success or play well on the road, ASU's contest at Cincinnati was already going to be challenging. How do they fare trying to pass those tests and do so without QB Sam Leavitt? Justin LaCertosa and I break down Saturday’s game

Join your fellow Sun Devil fans on our premium message board, the Devils’ Huddle, run by the longest-tenured Sun Devil sports beat writer, to discuss this article and other ASU football, basketball, and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? Sign up today and get your daily fix of Sun Devil news!

