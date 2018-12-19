Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-19 21:27:45 -0600') }} football Edit

DevilsDigest TV: Analyzing ASU's Early Signing Period 2019 Class

H4gpimfi4ajydbljslx8
QB jayden Daniels is rated as the no. 3 dual-threat signal caller in the 2019 class
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Hod Rabino • ASUDevils.com
@DevilsDigest
Publisher
Longest tenured beat writer for Arizona State football and basketball, and a Website Publisher since 2001.

Sande Charles, Ralph Amsden (back for an encore), and I break down the group of the 17 Sun Devils signees today, discuss local and regional success and look ahead to February's signing day DevilsDi...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member's-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}