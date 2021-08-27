Devil's Junkie Podcast: Season preview with Pac-12 Network’s Yogi Roth

A bizarre 2020 season still offered a lot of optimism for the following campaign, but should off-the-field events temper the enthusiasm for 2021? I break down each and every position on this Sun Devil squad and invite Pac-12 Network’s Football Analyst Yogi Roth to offer his perspective on ASU and the rest of the conference.





Episode rundown (68 minutes)





(1:09) The ASU offense offers an interesting contrast of some position groups that come into the season well established and one specific unit that still remains an uncertainty and is vital for Arizona State’s chances of improving significantly over the last few seasons.

(23:29) The other side of the ball offers proven talent galore in all but one starting role, but is that one unexpected absence substantial enough to hinder a veteran defense that may have to carry this Sun Devil team more often times than not?

(43:33) Pac-12 Network’s Football Analyst Yogi Roth has been on the road for several days this month, observing Several Pac-12 teams in their preseason preparations, including the Sun Devils, and offers his takeaways on ASU and its conference foes.

(57:26) 2021 season prediction time. Can the Sun Devils overcome the various challenges lying ahead and capitalize on one of their most talented teams in recent memory?