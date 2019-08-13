Episode Rundown (75 minutes)

(1:09) Why was Jayden Daniels named ASU's first-ever freshman quarterback to start the season opener? We discuss the evolution of this position battle and what this means now to the other signal-callers in terms of their depth chart ranking.

(16:44) There were many other stories lines on offense to track at Camp Tontozona and discuss them all in this segment

(43:00) Moving to the other side of the ball, how did the influx of bodies compared to spring affect the play of the defensive line? We examine that position and the rest of the Sun Devil defense in last week's sessions

(62:47) Discussing the Sun Devils' to-do list and has my season prediction changed in light of the new starting quarterback and teams' performance thus far in preseason sessions?

