ASU basketball’s winning streak ended in a road sweep by the L.A. schools. What are the various postseason implications of these results in the next couple of weeks for the Sun Devils? We then shift gears to spring football and break down position by position our impressions of Arizona State. Thanks for tuning in!

Episode Rundown (42 minutes)

(0:44) We analyze where does the Sun Devil basketball stand in terms of its postseason prospects in the Pac-12 and NCAA Tournaments following its recent results.

(11:19) Inexperience is all the rage when it comes to each and every role on the ASU offense. We share our observations on all of the positions on the side of the ball following the first week of practices.

(29:23) Examining the Sun Devils’ defense and special teams units following the first four spring sessions, and what’s on ASU’s to-do list for the next few weeks of practice?

