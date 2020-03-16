Sun Devil fans, let alone sports fans at large have never seen a pandemic bring the world of sports to its knees at best mudding the future of some sports and at worst bringing others to an abrupt end. So, in this environment we are left to talk about the impact COVID-19 will have on ASU football that could resume at the earliest in a couple of weeks, and wrap up the Sun Devil basketball and baseball season, two programs that were poised to qualify for NCAA postseason play.

Episode Rundown (56 minutes)

(1:08) ASU football was able to get in half of its spring practice allotment of sessions before a forced hiatus. We evaluate the significance of this interruption not only in the preparation sense but also in the recruiting aspect.

(10:39) Sadly one of the most impressive ASU basketball seasons in school history will have no postseason achievements to show in light of the NCAA season cancelation, yet we note the feats that did take place and whether the Sun Devils were hurt by not having even a token Selection Sunday event.

(25:44) We shift gears to the diamond and talk about an ASU baseball season that just 17 games in showed a lot of promise and had the look of a College World Series team with a first baseman that was all but assured to break a 42-year old record.

(33:03) In these times of ASU athletics uncertainty it’s only natural that Sun Devil fans have many questions/issues they need answers and provide our replies in this segment.

