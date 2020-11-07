ASUDevils - Despite the USC loss, Sun Devils show potency on the ground

Freshman running back Chip Trayanum and junior college transfer Rachaad White demonstrated their skills early and often in ASU’s 28-27 shocking loss to the Trojans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. White showed his versatility with 12 carries for 76 yards as well as three receptions for 70 yards, including a 55-yard score late in the second quarter where he weaved in and out of defenders en route to the touchdown.

LOS ANGELES- While it was not the outcome Arizona State hoped for on Saturday against No. 20 USC, the Sun Devils’ rushing attack proved it will fill the void left by Eno Benjamin’s departure to the NFL.

Trayanum was great on the ground with 12 carries for 84 yards and both of ASU’s rushing touchdowns. He used his sturdy 5 foot 11, 230-pound frame to break numerous tackles the entire day. On his second touchdown run of the game to give the Sun Devils a commanding 23-14 lead with about seven minutes to play in the third quarter, he practically dragged two Trojan defenders with him into the endzone.

After review, Chip Trayanum's 2nd TD of the day stands. New RBs showing up in LA. pic.twitter.com/R9EzJwgSbE

Trayanum’s most impressive moment of the game happened early in the second quarter when he broke a tackle and scored from 25 yards out for his first career ASU touchdown. He was the first ASU freshman to rush for two scores in a debut since George Montgomery did so against Baylor in 1990.





ASU coach Herm Edwards was pleased with the performance of his tailbacks but was not surprised they had success.





“We felt like when we recruited these young men, if we gave them an opportunity to run the football which they were presented to today, that they would play well,” Edwards said. “Hadn’t played in college football, and then you play a team like USC in the Coliseum. They did a nice job of running the ball.”





ASU sophomore quarterback Jayden Daniels echoed his head coach and praised the contrasting styles White and Trayanum brought to the game.





“It’s kind of like a thunder and lightning,” Daniels stated. “They did a great job running the ball off the line.”





With Trayanum and White both newcomers to big-time college football, nerves were to be expected but ASU offensive coordinator Zak Hill felt his running backs handled the pressure well.





“I was really proud of the backs,” Hill explained. “I thought they ran hard. I thought they ran physical. As far as them handling a game like this, I thought they did a great job.”





In addition to the Sun Devils’ running backs playing great Saturday; Daniels ran the ball frequently and well. With USC‘s strong coverage on ASU’s wide receivers, Daniels struggling to find chemistry with freshman wideout Johnny Wilson and redshirt-senior receiver Frank Darby exiting the game early with a rib injury, Daniels made up for his rough day through the air on the ground.





Surrignsly perhaps, Daniels was the Sun Devils’ leading rusher on Saturday with 11 carries for a whopping 111 yards. He is only the fifth ASU quarterback to rush over the century mark (Mark Malone did so three times, Taylor Kely once). His 38-yard run on ASU’s first drive of the game set up a Cristian Zendejas 38-yard field goal to give the Sun Devils the 3-0 lead with 12:11 to play in the first period.





“I thought Jayden did a really good job running around and making some plays with his feet,” Hill stated.





One interesting note in the game regarding the tailbacks was ASU not using much of Daniel Ngata. While he participated in the matchup Saturday, the four-star freshman did not have a single touch. White led the running backs with 15 touches and Trayanum had 12 of his own.





