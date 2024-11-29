Demanding finish aids in Territorial Cup game preparations

The final moments of Saturday’s thrilling win over BYU exemplified Arizona State’s (9-2, 6-2 Big 12) fighting spirit as a team that’s won five games by seven points or less in the 2024 campaign its latest victory was nothing short of on par for its mesmerizing standards.









Against BYU, with the team leading by five points and just one second left on the clock, ASU was asked to retake the field immediately following a mob of jubilant celebrations from thousands of ASU students and fans. Despite the frenzy of excitement as they assumed they had just conquered a Top 15 team in the country, the defense still had one more snap to handle. When junior quarterback Jake Retzlaff launched his Hail Mary, attempt toward the end zone, fans lining the sideline watched in anxious anticipation as wide receiver Chase Roberts soared above the Sun Devil defensive backs to make a 49-yard catch. However, the 6-foot-4 wideout was two yards short of the end zone as he was brought down by junior linebacker Keyshaun Elliott and his teammates. With the defense completing the necessary measures, they walked away victorious.









For safety, junior Xavion Alford, the mental fortitude required to refocus in that final second speaks volumes about the team’s vigor and will to win, regardless of the circumstances.









“I’m really just trying to stay focused on the sideline,” Alford said about his mindset. “Obviously, it was a lot of distractions—fans everywhere, people going crazy. It’s a very tight game, but I was just trying to refocus for one more play and really get the job done. If we go out there and it doesn’t go our way, then we’d be having a different conversation. So, I just really tried to focus, go out there, and play as hard as I could for one more snap.”













The final snap was truly a remarkable sight at Mountain America Stadium. A sold-out crowd saw thousands of fans crowding the sideline after several minutes of premature celebrations. For Alford, those moments were a reminder of the importance of their sport.









“It was crazy. I’ve honestly never been a part of anything like that, where the game is still going on, and fans are right there by the bench,” Alford remarked. “It was crazy, but I want to thank them for showing up and supporting us. A lot of hard work went into this season. A big game like that matters. The fans showed up, and we were able to get the win. Hopefully, there will be more games like that next season, whenever we get back in there.”









Saturday’s game was an unforgettable showcase at Mountain America Stadium, capping off ASU’s first season undefeated on Frank Kush Field since 2004. Defending home turf has propelled the program up the rankings to No. 14 in the latest AP Top 25 poll, its highest ranking since 2014. Now, in a position to win and advance to its first Big 12 Championship appearance in its inaugural season, ASU sits atop the conference standings through 13 weeks.









“I would say that we’re just embracing the process that we’ve been following since the season started,” Alford stated. “Since Week 1 against Wyoming, we’ve just been trying to stick with what’s been working. If it’s not broken, people say don’t fix it. So, we feel like we’ve been attacking the week as best we can, but we also feel like we can be more focused and continue to improve every day. It’s really about finding ways to get better from the game and applying those lessons the next week against a new opponent. So, we just try to stay focused and embrace the process.”









It won’t take much for the Sun Devils to attack Week 14, with their regular season finale on the agenda: a trip down to interstate rival Arizona (4-7, 2-6 Big 12). Saturday’s matchup carries significant weight, not just for bragging rights and Territorial Cup glory but also because a win would nearly guarantee ASU’s spot in the Big 12 Championship game in Dallas. With the teams tied in a four-way deadlock, there are still six programs mathematically in the hunt for a spot in the contest.









“Coach (Kenny Dillingham) said there are two seasons,” Alford noted. “Obviously, the last one just finished, and now this week starts the new season. I’m from Texas, so it’s similar to the rivalry between Texas and Texas A&M. You want the bragging rights in the state. I know how big it is, being from a place with two rival schools. They’ve really been emphasizing what this game means, but we’re approaching it like any other game.









“We know it’s a rivalry, and it’s going to be heated. We’re just trying to stay focused. Obviously, we’re playing for more than they are, so we have two different mindsets. We’re going in there to play our game, do what we do, and try to come out with the win, like we’ve been doing.”









Standing in the Sun Devils' way of victory is perhaps the most dominant quarterback-wide receiver duo in the country. A consensus top-10 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, as reported by ESPN and Sports Illustrated, Tetairoa McMillan is a 6-foot-5 wide receiver with all the tools to be a dominant target. McMillan leads the Big 12 conference in receiving yards with 1,251, which is also the third-best total in the nation and more than any other player in a Power Four conference. McMillan’s sophomore partner in crime, Noah Fifita, was a true freshman starter for the Wildcats in 2023, and the duo’s chemistry has been growing for multiple seasons.









“They have a great connection,” Alford commented. “They’re both really good players, but we have really good players on our roster as well. We believe in ourselves. Taking McMillan out of the game and rattling Fifita are probably going to be the two biggest keys to winning the game. We’re just trying to focus on our everyday process, and then on Saturday, when it’s game time, we’ll play hard, play physically, play fast, and do what we do.”









All season, ASU has done an admirable job of limiting skillful and powerful weapons in a Big 12 conference known for its talented running backs, including Oklahoma State’s Ollie Gordon, UCF’s RJ Harvey, and Kansas State’s DJ Giddens. However, with McMillan, a new challenge is posed for the secondary. Matching up with one of the nation’s top wide receivers will require schematic trust and strong defensive-back communication to limit his output on Saturday.









“I would say it’s all about the work we’ve put in and the communication,” Alford said. “It’s really about everyone being on the same page and being honest with each other. We need to support each other when necessary but also hold each other accountable when it’s time to step up our game. I feel like sometimes we break down, but we need to focus. Staying focused and knowing each other’s personnel is key to being successful on every play.”