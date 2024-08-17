Coming into fall camp, the offense and defense were on very different sides of expectations. The defense hadn’t lost as many players as the offense did and generally had a better grasp as to where they stood. As position battles ensue in fall camp, the competition for two-deep niches is very tight, and there are several newcomers in that scrum.





Junior defensive lineman Jacob Kongaika has seen a considerable number of snaps with the first and second teams and is asserting himself to be a likely starting interior lineman for the season opener. Kongaika is a transfer from Arizona State’s in-state rival, the University of Arizona, where he spent his first two years. After making 14 total tackles in the 2023 season, he was graded as the Pac-12’s 18th-best interior lineman.





“A couple of the guys had jokes for me when I first got here since I came from Arizona,” Kongaika mentioned. “They teased me a little here and there, but we got over it pretty quickly and just started having fun. I was able to get close with the D-line pretty quickly, so that helped.”





The competition in the trenches has unsurprisingly intensified ever since full pad practices started on August 6th, and Kongaika has been one of the defensive linemen who has been significant in those line of scrimmage battles. It’s not unusual to see him encouraging and coaching his teammates, whether he’s on the field or the sideline. After Friday’s practice, both sides of the ball were chirping at each other, exemplifying the spirited contest taking place.





“We always come to practice ready to get each other better,” Kongaika said. “I love going against all the boys up front. I pride myself on having fun and speaking up, making sure all my teammates can hear me, whether it’s on the field or off the field. I just want to support my guys and have fun.”





As a transfer, Kongaika got his first look at Camp Tontozona last week. When the pads were on, the mindset shifted straight into competing, but once the players left the field, the camaraderie developed as expected in the secluded environment the facility offered. In the absence of cell service and the opportunity for players to perhaps keep to themselves, the players had to get creative with how they spent their time during that period of time.





“Camp T was a great experience,” Kongaika noted. “I tried to get to know everybody, sat with different people at lunch every day, and just wanted to learn their stories and why they’re here. Me and some of the guys went out and caught a couple of crawfish, and it was a lot of fun doing stuff like that.”





Even though it’s Kongaika’s first year at ASU, he still has the previous two years of college football experience to share with his younger teammates. It’s a leadership responsibility that he enjoys as much as excelling in his craft, never forgetting the benefit he had when he was mentored in his first year at the college level.





“I try to help out as much as I can,” Kongaika explained. “I try to answer questions, help them learn the playbook a little faster, and understand that it’s a little harder being a freshman. Having someone older to guide me was a lot of help when I was a freshman, and I want to be that same person to these guys.”





Defensive line coach Diron Reynolds has helped tremendously in the growth of the defensive line, and the play of that unit has reflected that. With more than 25 years of coaching experience at both the NFL and collegiate levels, Reynolds has an astounding resume that showcases a high level of credibility that naturally doesn’t go untouched by his players.





“He’s a great person,” Kongaika expressed. “I come in every day ready to learn something new. It’s an honor to be taught by someone with so much experience and knowledge. The other defensive line coaches keep up the energy for us, too, and it’s a good balance.”





Going into the Big 12, there are a lot of new teams that the Devils face, but a familiar face will be Kongaika’s previous team. Now that he has switched sides in the rivalry, he’s excited not only to former teammates but also to battle against the Wildcats in the new conference.





“I love a good competition,” Kongaika admitted. “I can’t wait to compete against them and have a lot of fun. There are great people down there, and I still love them, but I just can’t wait to compete with my new team more than anything.”





***





As a true freshman, Rodney Bimage Jr. has propelled himself into the conversation of establishing himself in the two-deep at cornerback, and ever since spring practice, he has rewarded the coaches’ trust when given the opportunity. His play and confidence levels are miles ahead of where they were in the spring as he continues to make strides in preseason practices.





“I feel like fall camp and the spring are way different,” Bimage reflected. “In the spring it was just simple plays and simple calls, but now in fall camp, there’s things like motion that were added into it. I feel like here at fall camp, I’m getting better every day and learning something new.”





During his recruiting process, Bimage was a sought-after prospect. A three-star cornerback ranked 76th best in the 2024 class, Bimage received offers from schools close to him, such as Kansas, TCU, Texas, and Texas A&M, but decided to partake in the #Texas2Tempe movement, as many other players on the roster have done.





“I feel like people go to other schools for the money,” Bimage claimed. “I went to ASU because I wanted to be able to start and get on the field quicker to better my game. I feel like everyone here is super tight, too. I’ve even gotten closer with the offensive linemen, and the team just feels close. I think we have a good chance to go crazy this year.”





Bimage is part of a cornerback room that features many younger players, five true freshmen to be exact, and still has been able to separate himself from the pack. More experienced corners are still receiving first-team reps but have also taken the opportunity to show newcomers like Bimage how to better themselves every day during practice.





“When I first got here in the spring, I didn’t know a whole lot,” Bimage confessed. “Every time I get in the game, they always make sure I get the calls and that I know what I’m doing. I feel like they help me out every time I’m out there.”





The adjustment from high school to college football can be hard on several levels. The speed of the game and the amount of knowledge needed to be retained can be daunting. Even getting pre and post-practice treatment is an aspect that has taken the true freshman time to get used to.





“I wasn’t ever hurt in high school so I didn’t have that much treatment,” Bimage joked. “But now, I’m playing with more competition and trying hard in practices, so you have to get treatment. It’s important to take care of your body with things like ice baths. I didn’t really like ice baths in high school, but I’m starting to come around to them.”