Defensive lineman Omarr Norman-Lott exits the portal, returns to ASU

Just in the last couple of weeks, ASU saw nearly ten of its players enter the infamous transfer portal. Today though, Arizona State coaches and fans received some good news for a change with the announcement on Wednesday evening that Defensive lineman Omarr Norman-Lott who entered the portal five days ago, was, in fact, returning for this season in Tempe.

Last season Norman-Lott backed up outgoing senior Shannon Forman at this position and recorded 30 total tackles, four tackles for loss, including two sacks in 11 games played. He posted a career-high eight tackles in a single game in the 2021 season finale, where ASU faced Wisconsin in the Las Vegas Bowl. The sophomore played in just one game during a shortened 2020 season.





Last week, his entrance into the transfer portal was significant since it occurred just days before the player he was backing up, and 3-technique tackle starter and senior Jermayne Lole also entered the portal. Nonetheless, Lole was reportedly open to returning to ASU even after his decision, and sources close to the situation told Devils Digest earlier this afternoon that Lole could have a change of heart as well. This would instantly restore the two-deep at the 3-technique tackle role in what is already an extremely deep ASU defensive line group.





