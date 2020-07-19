ASUDevils - Defensive lineman Gharin Stansbury discusses ASU pledge

Another day, another 2021 prospect a couple of time zones over commits to the Sun Devils. The latest on this list is Franklin, La. defensive lineman Gharin Stansbury who cited a recruiting aspect that has been proven to bridge geographical aspects.

“I have a great relationship with the coaches,” Stansbury said, “and talking to them for a while now, I really got to know them. I got to see what a great program Arizona State is. There are a lot of good things there. I have a good connection with coach Rob (Robert Rodriguez). He talks to me about how he would develop me as a player, and that’s what I really like about him.

“Doing my research, I can tell Tempe, Arizona is a beautiful place. It would be a great place to live with a great college atmosphere and is one of the top college towns in the country. I really like that about the city.”

And when it comes to his relationship with ASU’s defensive line coach Robert Rodriguez, his NFL experience as a staff member of the Minnesota Vikings, a factor that has certainly resonated with ASU’s newest 2021 addition, and part of his general admiration of ASU’s ‘Pro model.

Rodriguez has been sharing with Stansbury tweets of his former Viking players -- namely Danielle Hunter -- and how their near-perfect technique helped them excel on Sundays. The message? “He could develop me into a player like that,” Stansbury said in a previous Devils Digest interview. “He tells me different stuff about being a d-lineman. It’s a big factor because the NFL, that’s the top level. So they have a great coaching staff with NFL players.”

“(Coach Rodriguez) said he liked my length and my ability to bend on the edge and my explosive get-off, my length. He says I’m pretty fast, and I run like a 4.7(-second 40-yard dash). I’m trying to get it down.”

Franklin High School head coach Tremayne Johnson was impressed with the Sun Devils recruiting approach, one that isn't commonplace among colleges he interacts with. “Not all the coaches ask me about the kid as a person," Johnson remarked. "They just want to do what kind of player he is. Coach Robert Rodriguez showed that he wanted to know Gharin as a person. That something that stood out to me with Arizona State."

The Hornets' head coach sees Stansbury as a natural leader who wasn’t apprehensive of exhibiting that trait as an underclassman. Raved about his player’s pass-rushing abilities, as well as Stansbury improving a facet of his game that has appealed to his suitors.

“He plays a standup linebacker in our 3-4 (scheme) lined up on the outside,” Johnson said. “Last year I was mostly impressed by how he improved in his coverage kills, how he was able to cover slot receivers. A lot of people would look at him as a long player where his mobility wouldn’t be as good as shorter players. But for a 6-5 guy, he plays in the flat really well for us, and we’re going to put him in more situations like that because I know coaches want to see that on film.

“He’s such a good pass rusher because as a longer player he’s able to bend well. It’s hard for an offensive lineman to block him because his arms are so long. One time he rushed the passer and because of his length was able to tip the ball to himself, and I was saying ‘yeah, that’s it. That’s the player I wanted to see.’ He has a great spin move and rip move. He’s an all-around player who plays the run well too. He’s a two-way guy that plays offensive tackle too, and playing on that side of the ball definitely helped him become a better linebacker. I thought the thing he really had to improve on the most going into his junior year was his coverage, and he did that.”