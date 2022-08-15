Defensive end Michael Matus out for season, Edwards delays naming QB1

Arizona State defensive end Michael Matus will miss the entire 2022 season with a torn ACL, head coach Herm Edwards said in a press conference Monday.





Matus was expected to be a steady, veteran figure for an ASU defense needing to replace eight starters from last season, a campaign in which he collected 28 tackles and 0.5 sacks. The starting spot on the left end of the defensive line was essentially penciled in to be his.





The fifth-year senior, who has one more year of eligibility reaming due to the Covid year freeze, hasn’t ruled out a football comeback. However, Matus admitted that getting back to full health is the only priority for the time being.





“I’m not too sure what the future holds for me, but I’m just focused on getting into rehab and getting out,” Matus said.





ASU has an abundance of budding young players that will have increased opportunities for playing time in the wake of Matus’ injury. Matus, who was named an honorary captain and will travel with the team for games, said he will coach from the sidelines and actively involve himself in the training of the defensive line’s depth. Even though he won’t be able to make an impact on the field, Matus is resolute to invest himself in the success of his teammates.





“It’s obviously heartbreaking. Something I never wanted nor expected to happen. But, you know, now I just got to roll with the punches, right? So at this point, sitting between four walls in my room isn’t going to do me any good.





“There are two ways I can go about this. And one of them is go sit in the corner and feel sorry for myself or still help these guys accomplish what they want to accomplish. And regardless of if I’m on the field or not on the field, I want to see these guys win the Rose Bowl. I still have the same expectations as if I was playing. And so I’m going to hold them to that standard.”





Edwards welcomed the opportunity to absorb Matus into the staff and believes his presence will make the team better.





“I think his voice travels when the defense huddles up,” Edwards said. “He’s on the sideline, over there with [the defensive line] in practice, and he can say some things to them. And everybody respects the guy. When the team found out, it was amazing how many guys went over there and hugged him. That’s the kind of guy he is. And he’s built his reputation over the last five years. He’s really been solid.”





Matus mentioned his excitement over the development of Joe Moore, Anthonie Cooper, Travez Moore, and Dylan Hall. All four defensive ends have seen regular rotation in the two-deep during preseason camp. Each player brings something to the table that reinforces the confidence Matus exhibited in his presser.





Joe Moore has looked increasingly explosive this fall, while Travez has faced zero limitations after suffering an ACL tear of his own last September. Defensive line coach Robert Rodriguez credited Cooper with having the most quarterback pressure last season. It is Hall’s first season as a Sun Devil, but he is accumulating reps opposite Cooper and putting together strong practices.





“They are just guys that consistently came in,” Matus said. “I would work with the defensive ends almost every day after summer workouts, and they were definitely a few of the guys that were eager to jump in line and start working on some technique and get ready for fall camp.”





Edwards echoed his confidence in the stock of players in the defensive line group but didn’t understate the significance of losing Matus.





“Even though you have those guys, none of those guys have played as many snaps as 91,” Edwards said. “It was always a comfort to watch him run out there, knowing that, when big moments in the game start, he’ll get those guys in the huddle along with (middle linebacker Kyle Soelle) because they played a lot together. And that’s what you miss about those guys is the glue they bring.”





With just over two weeks before ASU’s home opener against Northern Arizona, Edwards has other areas of the roster to address. While Edwards will wait another week to announce the team’s starting quarterback, he said there is “a good feeling” about who will be under center for that game.





“I’ll definitely let you guys know,” Edwards said slyly. “The longer I can delay it, the better. Make our opponent try to figure that out.”





Join your fellow Sun Devil fans on our premium message board, the Devils’ Huddle, run by the longest-tenured Sun Devil sports beat writer, to discuss this article and other ASU football, basketball, and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? Sign up today here and get all the latest Sun Devil news!