Defensive coaches applaud players’ cohesiveness

With a quarter of the season behind us, the overall chemistry of the defense, specifically the defensive line, has heightened. Spending considerable time off the field has been one of the most significant reasons for this, and according to defensive line coach Diron Reynolds, his players have bonded over the love of the game and the tight relationships that have developed.

“They do a really good job,” Reynolds said. “They do a better job talking to each other on the field and communicating and getting together studying tape. I think that kind of builds a cohesiveness for the group, and I think it’s starting to gel.”

With multiple linemen already suffering injuries early in the season, Reynolds is tasked with immersing into the depth head coach Kenny Dillingham boasted heading into this year that wasn’t available in 2023. Redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Blazen Lono-Wong wasn’t considered a two-deep player on the eve of the season opener, but he has been effective when his number was called, and his game day snaps substantially increased and recorded a sack in a close road at Texas State.

“I don’t know if it’s a luxury as much as a necessity,” Reynolds commented regarding his group’s depth. “When you start looking down the line and to know that the guys behind you can step up and ring the bell when it’s time is always a good feeling. As long as the guys do the right thing when we’re off the field and continue to do all the little things, that means a lot. The more bodies we get back and the fresher we play, the better.”

Texas Tech senior running back Tahj Brooks will be the focal point of the defensive assignments in the film sessions ASU will watch before its Saturday road matchup at the Red Raiders. Reynolds’ group successfully answered the call in the first two games, but in their last outing, they did yield 132 yards to Texas State. Reynolds sees this weekend’s contest as just one of many tests to come this season and looks forward to the matchup.

“It’s just another game,” Reynolds recognized. “We’re going to face a lot of good backs, and he’s just one of the first that we’re going to face. He’s a big, strong, powerful back, and we got to do a good job getting off blocks and getting him down. He does a good job running over people and running around people, and I can’t wait for the challenge.”

The Sun Devils enjoyed two extra days of rest after their Thursday game. While the hiatus from physical activity was much welcomed, the coaches harped on the players about not letting their mindsets slip away with additional leisure time. In these week’s practices, Reynolds thought they appropriately followed that directive.

“It was more of a mental workout than anything,” Reynolds remarked. “That’s the hardest thing, keeping everybody locked in when it’s not the physical side and we take some of the pad and pounding off, but they did a good job of trying to wire back in.”

Cornerbacks’ coach Bryan Carrington also witnessed the connection in his secondary between the corners and safeties. Graduate nickel Shamari Simmons is the leader of the group up to this point in the season, and doing so by example with his play on the field. He is not known for his voice off the field, yet the respect he’s earned from his teammates has elevated their play. “Knowing that he’s going to bring his lunch pail to the game gives the players playing next to him confidence,” Carrington described. “With Coach Ward’s (defensive coordinator Brian Ward) scheme, it’s a very aggressive scheme, so to have that type of guy playing nickel being able to blow up screens was a weakness for us last year, and now it’s a strength. His energy is infectious. Guys can rally behind him, and he was able to set the tone early on in that Texas State game, but that’s just who he is.” True freshman cornerback Rodney Bimage Jr. came in the spring and quickly proved to be the most impressive player in his group of newcomers. He has carried himself with a maturity level beyond his years, a characteristic Carrington believes will make Bimage prosperous. “He’s had a lot of mental growth,” Carrington noted. “He’s getting the opportunity to game plan and see how we prepare for opponents. He’s been able to apply it in a practice setting, so we just have to keep him on course, but I think the future is super bright for him.” Head coach Kenny Dillingham has continuously mentioned the adversity the Sun Devils faced recently and how proud he was of their response in every instance. Seeing the players pass those tests before conference play begins is a stepping stone for the growth in their game and can bode well for the season. “We’ve had some great opportunities,” Carrington recalled. “Just to see the team persevere through these past two weeks is a testament to what I feel like they needed to experience because that’s what the Big 12 is. It’s going to be a bunch of fourth-quarter games, and essentially, you have to make teams tap out in the Big 12 because they’re not going to give up.”

The Sun Devils have been vocal regarding the #TexastoTempe connection with how many players on their current roster (22) are from that state. Playing in the Big 12, those players are guaranteed to see familiar foes from their high school careers and, in some cases, previous college stops. As the battle for Texas-born players will be one, Arizona State will be fully engaged during each recruiting class. “Anytime you play in Texas, I feel like it’s an extended fraternity of Texas high school football,” Carrington explained. “Some of these guys on opposing teams played against each other in high school, so that familiarity with who’s across the field from you is a unique thing. There’s a lot of ties in the Big 12 no matter who we’re playing, as it can be a bit of a race for Texas recruits because of their talent level.” Carrington, a Texan himself, has witnessed the talent in that region time and time again. With the extra day he had following the win over the Bobcats, he looked to remind everyone about his recruitment nature and tap into what pairs him so well with Dillingham. On top of that, he found the time to celebrate with his family and take a short break from football. “It’s my mom’s birthday today (Wednesday), so I got to take her out on Friday after the game,” Carrington explained. “I was also able to put on the ‘Texas to Tempe’ shirt and go to a few high school games because that validity playing on national television brings that type of connection a little closer to our targeted demographic.” The stadiums the Sun Devils will visit this year and in the future in the Big 12 are, on average, expected to be much more boisterous than the former Pac-12 venues. With ASU’s first eve Big 12 conference game on the road in Lubbock, Texas, Carrington is excited to see how his players respond to the fans and overall energy level and feels that a positive outcome can help set the tone for what ASU brings to the conference. “I’m excited for these guys to experience the Big 12,” Carrington professed. “Texas Tech does a tremendous job from an atmosphere standpoint, so it’ll be a great environment. I’m somebody who kind of likes road games so the guys can focus and have a bunker mentality because it’s us against the world. To go in that environment is going to be a learning experience for our players as well, but if we can come out with a win, it’s going to mean so much to the culture we’re trying to establish here.”