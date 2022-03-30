Defensive backs showcasing formidable chemistry in spring practice

With all the controversy, coaching changes, and general uncertainty surrounding the Arizona State football program, it would be reasonable to assume that the Sun Devils’ team chemistry is suffering. The jubilant brotherhood taking the field day in and day out during spring ball, however, is a stark contrast to that assumption. The looming cloud of an NCAA investigation and its consequences seem to have had the opposite effect on the locker room, as ASU players have consistently described this team as the closest they’ve ever been a part of.









“It’s a lot of the same guys as last year; we’re just on a new level, we know each other in and out,” defensive back Willie Harts said. “There’s more of us being a team besides the coaches. This team is pushing to be closer than ever. It’s making us better people outside of football, we hang out more, and we’re way more focused on each other instead of individual goals.”





While competition can bring confrontation, it can also breed chemistry and bring out the best in a group of candidates vying for the same spots on the field. According to Harts, the latter has been the case for a close defensive backs group. First-year defensive backs coach Aaron Fletcher has fostered an environment of versatility and accountability.





“With Coach Fletcher, everyone practices everything. Everyone’s a corner, a nickel, a safety,” Harts said. “It helps out because it’s more of a who cares who starts, are you going to be ready and know what to do when you get in the game.”





Although they are one of the most confident and comfortable position groups on the team this spring, they’re also one of the most inexperienced. Starting cornerback and safety positions have been occupied by elder statesmen like Chase Lucas, Jack Jones, and Evan Fields for the last few years, meaning that the DBs who fill those positions this year will be getting their first consistent playing time in maroon and gold. The current unit was never intimidated by the older starters, but they did learn a lot.





“I felt like I could have played with those guys, Chase and Jack. Don’t get me wrong; they are great players; it was more so a maturity thing for me. They helped me with that transition from high school to college,” Isaiah Johnson said. “Guys have stepped up too, Jordan Clark, Timarcus Davis, really those two guys.”





Clark noted that one of the most significant differences in the program without Chase Lucas is the volume in the locker room.





“It’s so quiet, oh my God, it’s so quiet,” Clark said when asked how different it is without Lucas. “I definitely miss 2-4 and those guys; they helped lay the groundwork and foundation so guys like myself can really pick up where they left off.”





Someone has to pick up the slack when it comes to bringing the noise in the locker room. According to Clark, it’s two players who carry the same voice that have been filling that void.





“The twins, definitely the twins,” Clark said as he referenced DBs Kejuan and Keon Markham. “They have the same voice too, so I can never tell which one of them is doing the talking.”





Alijah Gammage spoke to the media for the first time this spring. As if it were part of a choreographed scene, he echoed the sentiment of all of his teammates regarding the close-knit nature of the 2022 squad.





“Everybody feels really comfortable in my eyes; this team is the most combined that I’ve ever experienced,” Gammage said. “I really think it’s the time that we’ve spent together. This group has been together for three or four years now, so that’s been the main thing. We’re doing meetings outside of lifting, so just all the little things that make a team closer.”





Gammage said he takes pride in his technique and is always excited at the opportunity to improve his game in the offseason. A defensive back’s arsenal must be deep in order to compete at a high level. As of now, there’s no part of Gammage’s game that he feels can’t be improved.





“Fast twitch stuff, little things like in and out, short-yardage like 3rd and 5, being able to get into a small stance quickly,” he said. “To be honest, all of us are leading and taking pride. I would say Kyle (Soelle) has done a great job; he’s our leader and our captain.”





***





Defensive backs day was crashed by wide receivers Andre Johnson and Elijhah Badger, who didn’t speak on Monday when the receivers had their turn. They were happy to discuss their craft and how the team as a whole is coming along this spring but were tight-lipped when it came to the quarterback battle and who, in their minds, is the frontrunner thus far.





“I feel like the receivers are doing pretty good with the new playbook; right now, we’re just getting all the kinks out,” Andre Johnson said. “There are more options to get open; that’s a major difference this year. Giving us the option to choose where we want to go it makes the defense wrong every time.”





“I enjoy being in the huddle more; it slows the game down and makes sure everybody is on the same page.”





Johnson said he really wasn’t sure who’s winning the quarterback battle and that the group is showing a lot of promise. Whether or not he knows more than he let on is yet to be seen, but he did offer some information on his personal chemistry with the candidates.





“Me and Trenton really already had a connection and everything, so that’s been good,” Johnson said. “With Paul, he and I still have some work to do, but it’s early; I’m not too worried about it.”





Elijhah Badger has been an interesting case study with the Sun Devils. He admits that his development hasn’t been as efficient as he or the coaches would like but knows that the work he’s been putting in will come to fruition.





“I know I’m going to be able to do more, and I’m comfortable with the playbook now,” Badger said. “It was frustrating, but I’m working my way up, and I’m proud to be where I am.





Where does he think the quarterback competition stands? You’d learn just as much guessing blindly.





That’s not really in my control,” Badger said. When asked if he has better chemistry with one or more of the signal-callers, he offered another neutral statement. “Not really. I’m just really focused on working on my craft.”





