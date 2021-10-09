Defending the Fade: How Jack Jones thwarted Stanford's daunting receivers

CB Jack Jones (0) celebrates the INT returned for a TD by Safety DeAndre Pierce (2)

Arizona State worked through its preparations for Stanford with the knowledge that its defensive back group would be challenged by the intimidating height and size of Stanford’s receivers. Sophomore wideout John Humphreys is listed at 6 foot 5 on the Cardinal’s official roster. Tight end Benjamin Yurosek, another sophomore, is also 6 foot 5. Junior jump ball maestro Elijah Higgins measures 6 foot 3. In contrast, none of ASU’s cornerbacks in the team’s two-deep depth chart are taller than 6 feet even. Jack Jones did not care. The characteristics of the players on the field were not relevant to him. ASU had to be elite in coverage no matter what. “They got basketball players,” Jones said. “You gotta match up.” The super senior cornerback defended his island with intensity and ferocity during ASU’s 28-10 win, daring Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee to test him in man coverage. He fearlessly patrolled the waters of ASU’s secondary, never allowing his opponent to get a clean release off the line. Jones battled all the way down each route stem, his 5-10 frame never ceasing to be a flurry of physicality and scrappy desire to swat away any football that came into his airspace.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IZXJlJiMzOTtzIHRoZSB1bmJlbGlldmFibGUgcGljayBzaXggY29t YmluYXRpb24gYnkgSmFjayBKb25lcyAoPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9wcmVzaWRlbnRqYWNjP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBw cmVzaWRlbnRqYWNjPC9hPikgYW5kIERlQW5kcmUgUGllcmNlICg8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2l0c19yYXlyYXk0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkBpdHNfcmF5cmF5NDwvYT4pLiBOby4gMSBwbGF5IG9uIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vU3BvcnRzQ2VudGVyP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBTcG9ydHNDZW50ZXI8L2E+PyA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3QuY28vTWRoQUxEcEhRNyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01kaEFM RHBIUTc8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRGV2aWxzRGlnZXN0LmNvbSAoQERldmls c0RpZ2VzdCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9EZXZpbHNE aWdlc3Qvc3RhdHVzLzE0NDY3MDI3Mzc0NDY0OTAxMTY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciA5LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=

Jones finished with four tackles, an interception, and two pass breakups. The highlight of his lockdown performance was his interception in the third quarter, ASU’s second takeaway of the night, and Jones’ first of the season. Jones stepped in front of Humphreys to pick off McKee’s ill-fated throw, shielded the ball from the receiver draped on his back, then lateraled the ball to a zooming DeAndre Pierce in a brilliant show of instincts and veteran chemistry. Twenty-seven yards later, Pierce crossed the goal line, turned, and pointed to Jones in celebration.

“Pitching the ball is something that the defensive backs have been talking about for a while now, probably since fall camp,” Jones said in a postgame press conference. “But we never had an opportunity to do it. When I got that opportunity, I saw ‘Dre behind me and just went with it. I knew it was me and the receiver out there on the island. I turned around, and ‘Dre was there. Luckily, he caught the ball.”

“That’s the kind of stuff you just do on instinct,” head coach Herm Edwards said. “I’m glad it worked because if we would’ve fumbled it, you’d have seen a mad head coach, right? It’s all pretty when it works, and it’s just football, guys are having fun, and it really was a great play for both of them.”

Stanford’s receivers ran a niche route tree against ASU. While the Cardinal offense is effective at using the enormous dimensions and vertical advantage of its playmakers to exploit mismatches, the large targets were rarely effective on routes that attacked the deeper areas of the field. Instead, Stanford heavily relied on short slants and back-shoulder fade routes to move the chains.

Before it took the field against UCLA in Pasadena last weekend, ASU watched how Stanford methodically picked apart Oregon during its two-minute drill comeback. McKee connected on numerous in-breaking routes, slicing open the vulnerable underbelly of the Ducks’ pass defense.

Once his unit arrived in the end zone, the offense switched tactics. McKee targeted Humphreys on three consecutive pass attempts where the lumbering pass-catcher posted up his defender but failed to come down with the football. Stanford finally tied the game on a goal-line fade touchdown by Higgins on the last play of regulation. In overtime, the same strategy eventually resulted in the game-winning score.

Edwards saw the performance and knew what his defensive backs needed to accomplish on Friday to restrain Stanford’s “lob it up” mentality. Throughout the week in practice, Edwards himself oversaw the defensive backs and instructed proper technique when defending the fade route specifically.

“You got to put facemask to facemask because, in the era of today’s football, the back-shoulder fade comes into play,” Edwards said. “If you turn the opposite way from the receiver, you can’t get back to the ball. You have to have enough ability to turn your head to the receiver and also play the ball.

“We worked on that all week. I put my coaching hat on, actually. I took the corners and said, ‘this is what we’re doing this week. We’re going to do this, and this is how we’re going to do it.’ And they listened.”

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5HcmVhdCB0ZWFjaCB0YXBlIG9uIGhvdyB0byBwbGF5IFN0YW5mb3Jk JiMzOTtzIGZhZGUgcm91dGVzIGJ5IEphY2sgSm9uZXMgKDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vcHJlc2lkZW50amFjYz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5AcHJlc2lkZW50amFjYzwvYT4pIHZzLiBob3cgbm90IHRvIChi b3R0b20gdmlkZW8gb2YgVVNDIGNvcm5lcmJhY2spLjxicj48YnI+Sm9uZXMg ZG9lc24mIzM5O3QgYWxsb3cgaGltc2VsZiB0byBnZXQgdG9vIGZhciBpbiBm cm9udCBvZiBIdW1waHJleXMsIGZvdWdodCB0aHJvdWdoIHRoZSBjb250YWN0 LCBhbmQgcGF0cm9sbGVkIHRoZSBjYXRjaCBwb2ludC4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvL0pMMlNXOFcwaVAiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9KTDJTVzhX MGlQPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IENvbGUgVG9waGFtIChASGFtQW5hbHlzaXMp IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSGFtQW5hbHlzaXMvc3Rh dHVzLzE0NDY2OTg2MjgwNjQ0OTc2NjU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ T2N0b2JlciA5LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3lu YyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5q cyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=