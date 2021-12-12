With just days before the December signing period, we take a look position by position at ASU's recruiting board for the 2022 recruiting class and see what can we expect to transpire this week in our December 12th Recruiting Snapshot





Join your fellow Sun Devil fans on our premium message board, the Devils’ Huddle, to discuss this article and other ASU football, basketball, and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? Sign up today here and get all the latest Sun Devil news!