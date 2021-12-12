 ASUDevils - December 12th Recruiting Snapshot
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-12 19:51:10 -0600') }} football Edit

December 12th Recruiting Snapshot

Hod Rabino • ASUDevils
Publisher
@DevilsDigest
Longest tenured beat writer for Arizona State football and basketball, and a Website Publisher since 2001.
2022 QB Prospect Bennett Meredith
2022 QB Prospect Bennett Meredith (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

With just days before the December signing period, we take a look position by position at ASU's recruiting board for the 2022 recruiting class and see what can we expect to transpire this week in our December 12th Recruiting Snapshot


Join your fellow Sun Devil fans on our premium message board, the Devils’ Huddle, to discuss this article and other ASU football, basketball, and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? Sign up today here and get all the latest Sun Devil news!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}