“They run a 3-3-5 so they play a lot of defensive backs and that’s what you need to do when you play in the Pac-12 where they are known to pass the ball a lot. You get a lot of chances to get picks and make plays.

“Coach Tony White is recruiting me,” Taylor said, “and he was here today (Monday) to watch me practice. We had a long conversation on the phone. He told me how he would use me as a defensive back if I committed to the school and the type of defense they run. He told me that it would be up to head coach Herm Edwards to see if I would play corner or safety, but I’d say I would probably play at corner.

A busy summer of visits awaits Tampa Catholic defensive back DeAngelo Taylor. As the Sun Devils continue to build a strong rapport with him through the recruiting process, Taylor has circled Arizona State as a program he would like to learn much more and in-person this summer.

“Coach White likes how fast I am (Taylor reported a 4.4 40-time) and how I’m not afraid to go into man coverage and how I can stick with anybody,” Taylor commented. “I’m really aggressive at the line of scrimmage and I hold it down there. I have got footwork, good hips, and good ball skills.”

To date, the defensive back has learned about the ASU program by talking to two of its 2020 pledges. Chad Johnson Jr. and T Lee. That dialog along with his online research has helped him regard Arizona State as one of his favorite programs.

“I talked to them a lot and they told me what made them commit to Arizona State,” Taylor stated. “They talked about Herm Edwards and how he knows all the coaches in the NFL, so he can really connect me with those coaches. So as long as I ball out as a defensive back he can help me get to that next level.

“Seeing the school online, I really like the culture there.”

Taylor said that he plans to officially visit ASU on June 14th and Nebraska on June 21st, and that an Iowa State official visit is planned for later in the summer. Miami, Pitt, West Virginia are set to receive unofficial visits in the upcoming months. Cincinnati and Louisville are schools that the defensive back has previously visited.

“I plan on making a summer decision,” Taylor said, “so I can concentrate on my senior season. I don’t have a date set for that decision, but I want to get it out of the way before the season starts. I could still take more visits after I’m committed.





“I’m enjoying the recruiting process and I just want to check out as many campuses as I can before making that decision. I’m looking for a school where I can get on the field fast, a school that has good culture and diversity and would be a good fit. The school would need to have great academics for sure.”

