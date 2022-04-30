DB Chase Lucas drafted in the 7th round by the Detroit Lions

As a standout locally at Chandler High School and a four-star prospect, Chase Lucas was one of the headliners of Arizona State's 2016 recruiting class. His durability, let alone the caliber of performance, led him to being second in ASU history in games started with 49 career starts. In the seventh and last round of the NFL draft, Lucas heard his name called by the Detriot Lions, who selected him with the 237th pick overall.

Redshirting his freshman year and taking advantage of the COVID eligibility freeze, Lucas completed a rare six-year Tempe tenure, which also included going the first-ever mark by an ASU player going 5-0 against in-state rival Arizona. During his time at ASU, Lucas posted 223 tackles, 34 passes defended, six interceptions, and 12 tackles for loss, including two sacks.

In 2021 he tallied 34 total tackles, and six passes defended and ultimately earned his Pac-12 All-Conference honoree for the third time. In 2020 he was the highest-graded corner by Pro Football Focus in the Pac-12 in coverage with a grade of 84.7 and the 16thhighest-graded corner in the nation. That season Lucas allowed just 109 yards in coverage, the seventh-fewest in the Pac-12, while his 7.8 yards allowed per catch were third in the league. In 2019 he allowed just one touchdown in coverage, the second-lowest total in the Pac-12 and the 19th-lowest total nationally. Lucas also paced a Sun Devil secondary that helped ASU record 72 pass breakups last season – 10th most nationally and the most since posting 75 in 2012.