As day two of the 2024 MLB Draft commences, the Sun Devils have already left their mark on this year’s draft. ASU had two of the top 250 prospects in the draft in junior catcher Ryan Campos and redshirt sophomore outfielder Nick McLain, who had their big league dreams come true on Monday.





McLain was the first Sun Devil to be selected today at pick number 78 in the third round by the Chicago White Sox. McLain goes to a team that is widely known as one of the best farm systems in the league but also has six of their top 30 MLB prospects playing in the outfield, according to MLB.com.





The redshirt sophomore started the season slow after missing the first eight games of the year recovering from a broken hamate, a hand injury that tends to linger for hitters. After his first month of being back on the field, McLain hit a stride to drive his draft stock back up. He hit for a .342 average in 2024 with 12 home runs and 54 RBIs and was the second-best starter in both slugging percentage (.663) and OPS (1.103).





McLain put up great numbers for the Devils last year, primarily playing in right field and batting towards the top of the order. He was one of the players who helped spark ASU’s emergence in the last month of the season and helped them win 17 of their last 24 games.





He won Pac-12 Player of the Week and National Player of the Week from D1 Baseball, the NCAA, and the NWCA in the first week of May after batting a combined 8-for-16 in three games against Washington with 10 RBIs and three homers. The week after, he defended his Pac-12 player of the week belt, going 11-for-18 with eight RBIs and three more home runs, sweeping Stanford in three games and losing to Arizona. Those two weeks alone made up for half of his home runs and a third of his RBIs.





Nick joins his two brothers, Matt and Sean, in the MLB after getting drafted to Chicago. Matt, the oldest, is an infielder for the Cincinnati Reds, and the middle brother Sean is in the Los Angeles Dodgers systems as an infielder.





***





Campos was taken in the fourth round with the 109th pick by the St. Louis Cardinals. Campos was known as a leader in the locker room and on the field for the Devils, never shying away from the bright lights.