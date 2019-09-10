His ability to do so from a position that doesn’t often get the kind of attention that Davidson has earned and received up to this point.

These little details in both the classroom have led to big results on the field as Davidson earned the Mandrake of the week honors after leading the team with 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks in a victory over Sacramento State.

“I told [Michael Matus] just look at D.J. go through a walkthrough,” Cain said. “He may laugh and giggle in between the plays, but when the play starts he’s taking a proper step, getting his eyes right, doing all the little things. That’s what good players do is take walkthrough seriously. Take the classroom seriously and you can show it on the field. He does the little things.”

Full speed practices, film sessions or walkthroughs, Davidson’s attention to detail is one that does not go unnoticed by his position coach.

This week's Mandrake, @TheFaceOfAZ has the highest run-stop % among the Pac-12’s defensive tackles with a 15.2 stop %. His 6 defensive stops this season are tied for 2nd among Pac-12 interior linemen. He was the 4th-highest graded interior lineman in the Pac-12 this week.

“It’s very rare a nose guard stands out the way he stood out the last two games and that’s a good thing,” Cain admitted. “Now people are going to start preparing for him and he’s got to be ready for the double teams and protection slid away from him.”



Davidson’s productivity should come to no surprise to Sun Devil fans as he showed this same ability a year ago behind Renell Wren who is now a part of the Cincinnati Bengals.

As a redshirt-freshman, Davidson racked up 10 tackles, 3.5 tackles for a loss to go along with two sacks.

While Davidson showed flashes of his potential evident in his stats, a leg injury during the team’s matchup against USC cut his season short.

After rehabbing throughout the early part of the year, Davidson’s play and confidence are starting to return and they don’t seem to be slowing down.

“I just think his confidence level has skyrocketed,” Cain stated. “Once he got over that injury and got out of his own way his confidence has gotten so high. He’s playing with great pad level ─ he’s taking coaching whether it be me or coach Gonzales. Whoever it may be in that room he’s listening, taking it in really well, taking notes. He’s doing a good job just learning the game. He’s playing so fast. He’s been the most impressive guy on defense, to me, this year. When you can own the middle that gives your whole defense a chance and he’s done a really good job of owning the middle.”

Davidson’s ability to listen and learn is one that has put him into position to be compared to his successor in form of the former fourth-round pick Renell Wren.

When Wren left for the draft it was considered a huge loss up front for ASU as they were left with a void that would be nearly impossible to fill. That was until of course the emergence of Davidson.

“That was a big concern was who’s going to take over for Renell,” Cain admitted. “Because Renell was such a presence in the middle. D.J. has done that seamlessly. I’m so happy with him and where he’s at.”

While Cain wasn’t here to coach Wren during the season given the fact that he was hired after the season, he does know the defensive linemen well.

Cain said the two become close as Wren prepared for the draft and even texted recently about the defensive line and the progress of Davidson.

Given his knowledge and understanding of Wren’s power and potential, his comments about Davidson possibly being better in certain areas make them even more appealing to the ears of Sun Devil fans.

“I think he moves a little bit better laterally than Renell,” Cain stated. “Where Renell was going to get off the ball and dominate vertically. D.J. moves a little bit better laterally which is what we ask him those guys to do.”

The comparison to a fourth-round pick is a tough task to live up to and even Cain admits he doesn’t want to officially make the comparison given the standard set by Wren.

“I don’t want to put that comparison on D.J. because that’s unfair with Renell being a fourth-round draft and kind of being a legend around here,” Cain said. “I think D.J. needs to make his own path and I think he’s doing that.”

While Cain doesn’t want to admit the similarities between the pair on a comparison basis, he does admit at times he feels like a grandparent around his quiet defensive line.

Given the fact that the group is what Cain references to as “a bunch of mutes” in his room, there are no true verbal leaders in the position group. This has forced Cain to be the motivating factor that constantly is pushing the team.

“I think sometimes it’s like the nagging grandma,” Cain admitted. “Like I’m that nagger on them where they’re like ‘okay coach I got it,’. No, you don’t get it. I’m going to stay on you until you guys can figure it out.”

Despite having little to no verbal leaders, Cain is happy with how the group has meshed together and led by their actions instead of their words.

One of these key leaders who leads by their actions is Davidson who Cain expects to continue his success moving forward.

“His confidence is so high right now and he’ll just keep growing,” Cain said. “[Davidson will] keep getting better and I think he’s going to be a force this season.”

Shannon Foreman update

After getting limited action the first two weeks of the season, Shannon Foreman will now be at 100% going into a matchup against Michigan State according to Cain.

The first two weeks of playing time were to get the junior back into playing shape after working his way back from a back injury earlier in the year as he played at around 80%.

“We’ve all had back injuries. When that back goes, you’re done,” Cain admitted. “Just to have those big bodies lean on you ─ you’re never 100% healthy really because you can always strain your back or just tweak it just a little bit. For him, it’s just confidence knowing he can fight through it. It’s a daily progression for him.”

The daily progression will be one that Cain and the rest of the coaching staff will look to continue to grow given Foreman’s talent level.

Not only is Foreman a key player on the defense, but his versatility also gives his coaches the ability to put him at both nose and as a defensive end.

This gives the team the ability to mix and match players while keeping players such as Davidson fresh during games.

“Shannon is so versatile in what we do,” Cain said. “He plays nose, he plays end. Does a lot of good things, gets guys lined up. Shannon has done a really good job for us.”

Cain looking forward to his first trip to East Lansing

Heading into a matchup against Michigan State for the first time, Cain is preparing both himself and his defensive line for the matchup ahead.

The biggest challenge ahead for the group will be winning the line of scrimmage against a physical team that plays a brand of football that proves tough to compete against.

“It’s always that home-field advantage and again it’s Big-10 football,” Cain stated. “They call it god’s country, so you’re in god’s country now. We just got to make sure we play our style of football. It’s a whole new year, new game, new coaches, I’m new. It will be my first time going there to East Lancing and I’ve heard nothing but good things so I’m excited about it.”

Heading into East Lancing for the first time, Cain admits he hasn’t yet to talk to his position group about how to handle the first road game on the year.

This is in large part since Cain is preparing himself to be able to perform during his first road game as a Sun Devil.

“I’m just preparing myself by trying to learn the game plan inside out,” Cain admitted. “Make sure those guys know the game plan ─ feel confident in it.”

Join us on our premium message board, the Devils’ Huddle, to discuss this article and other ASU football and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? Sign up today here and join your fellow Sun Devil fans!