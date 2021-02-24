ASUDevils - Darren Agu feels the strong interest from the Sun Devils

Growing up in England, soccer, or football as it’s coined in that country, was Darren Agu’s first love, not uncommon at all for teens living there. These days, however, he’s still focused on football but on the American version for a change. And with a lengthy list of offers, the 6-6 228-pound Georgia tight end has already shown great potential in a sport he has been playing for just a couple of years. His exploits have caught the attention of the Sun Devils, a school that in turn is piquing his interest.

“I really like my relationship with Coach Adam Breneman,” Agu said. “We have a pretty good relationship. He's young, so I can relate to him, and I can joke with him. He seems to be very interested in me, which shows that I would be in good hands if I went there because he would be my position coach. He doesn't treat me just like another player he's recruiting. I feel that I can trust him, which is a very important trait to see in a person.





“I also have a good relationship with their offensive coordinator (Zak Hill), and he showed me how they're going to use their tight ends next season, which really interested me. I know if I went there would be significantly involved in the passing game. I also have a good relationship with the wide receivers coach (Prentice Gill) and just really building a good relationship with the entire staff. They are very welcoming and have a good vibe about them. It just seems like a great environment to be around.”





The environment Tempe can offer wasn't lost either on the Arizona State prospect.





“I love the fact that it's in the warm place,” Agu stated, “and I don't have to worry about the cold. I like the fact that I know I can enjoy life there on the sweet campus of Arizona State.”





Last season, in his first-ever seven American high school games at Rabun Gap (Ga.) Nacoochee High School, Agu posted 218 receiving yards on 13 catches and scored five touchdowns.