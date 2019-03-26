The number one tight end prospect in the 2020 class, Darnell Washington, has been to Tempe a few times now. Each visit has reinforced the notion in the Five-star Las Vegas Desert Pines’ standout's mind that ASU could be his college destination.

Washington’s sheer size is a mismatch for any defender, and he prides himself on being a hybrid tight end/receiver but also a formidable blocker that is needed to play effectively play this position.

“I liked their Junior day because all of us had a lot of fun there. We had a pool party and just being here with my guys LV ( Lavon Bunkley-Shelton ) and Justin Flowe was fun, just laughing and enjoying everything. They showed us all around campus. That Championship Life (presentation) was an eye-opener. It shows you that football doesn’t last forever and even if you play six years in the league, that money you make doesn’t last you a lifetime.”

“Recruiting is going very well and I have a good relationship with the coaches,” Washington said. “Coach Donnie Yantis is recruiting me and I like him because he always brings the energy and we talk a lot, so things are going great.

“I can beat guys one-on-one or even when they play zone,” Washington stated. “I have a good catch radius. Calvin Johnson was my idol when I was younger and I watched him a lot when I played. I want to get faster, I run a 4.7 now, and I want to get stronger but that will come naturally. I don’t think I need a lot of improvement blocking, but I know I can get better.

“I think I would be a good fit at Arizona State because the routes I run now are the same there (at ASU) and also the same routes you see in the NFL. So, it’s good to see that it’s in the playbook. They (ASU) have a head coach that coached in the NFL and that’s always good to have, because you want to be around coaches that have been there and done that, and know what it takes to make it to the league.”

Washington is naturally one of the most coveted prospects on the West Coast with nearly 40 scholarship offers. Georgia and Arizona are two other schools the tight end visited in recent weeks and later in the spring, he plans to visit LSU, Florida, and Washington among others. He added that his plan was to take as many unofficial visits before the season starts, so he can narrow down his official visit list for later this year to the schools where did feel the most comfortable with.

“I think Arizona State can possibly get an official visit,” Washington Said. “I really enjoyed it (during Junior day). I have a good relationship with Donnie Yantis and when I choose what school to go to that’s what I’m looking for. I’m also going to choose a school that I know I can enjoy myself there. I’m going to look at how I fit with the team.

“I’m not sure if I’m going to sign in December to February.”



