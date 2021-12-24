Darien Butler declares for NFL draft, opts out of bowl game

Last Tuesday, head coach Herm Edwards described Darien Butler’s availability for the Las Vegas Bowl as “iffy.” On Christmas Eve, that uncertainty was removed as the team captain, and junior linebacker officially declared for the NFL draft and will not play the postseason contest versus Wisconsin.

Sitting at the table with his teammates who were headed that route ultimately proved as an ominous sign that this will be Butler's last season in Tempe. While he was limited in pre-bowl practices this month, eight days ago he accepted an invitation to play in the East-West Shrine Bowl. This postseason contest is traditionally reserved for those who want to showcase their talents for NFL scouts ahead of the league’s draft.





The 6-foot 225-pound Butler arrived in Tempe as a late addition in the 2018 recruiting class, with a modest offer sheet that had a total of three power five offers. Yet, as much as he was a somewhat unheralded prospect, he quickly justified the trust that then linebackers’ coach Antonio Pierce placed in him. Butler served as the foundation of the defense that was built in head coach Herm Edwards’ first year in Tempe.





As a newcomer who started in all 13 games, Butler collected 70 tackles, eight tackles for loss, which tied him for second on the team in both categories, to go along with two recovered fumbles. He was one of only eight true freshman linebackers among Power Five schools to have played at least 400 snaps in 2018.





In 2019 he became the first true sophomore captain in ASU program history and consequently paced Arizona State with 90 and tied for the team lead with three fumbles forced. He helped his team culminate the regular season 21st nationally in allowing just 116.8 rushing yards per game – the best ranking at the end of the regular season since 2009. He remained captain a year later in a four-game 2020 campaign where he tallied 15 tackles, 15 for a loss, and a fumble recovery.





This past season, Butler played in ten games and had 68 tackles, 8.5 for a loss, and registering both career highs in interceptions (three) and passes defended (six). He was named as a Butkus Award Semifinalist the first week of November. After suffering a concussion in that tenth game at Washington, Butler missed the next two contests at Oregon State and home versus Arizona.





The ASU linebacker culminates four-year career with 243 tackles, 24.5 for a loss, seven passes defended, four sacks and four fumbles recovered.





Butler joins other key players that will skip the Las Vegas Bowl due to NFL draft preparations in running back Rachaad White and cornerbacks Jack Jones and Chase Lucas.





Join your fellow Sun Devil fans on our premium message board, the Devils’ Huddle, to discuss this article and other ASU football, basketball, and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? Sign up today here and get all the latest Sun Devil news!