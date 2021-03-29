ASUDevils - Darby takes on Pro Day; wants to be remembered as the 'energy guy' at ASU

On a sunny Monday morning in Tempe, fifth-year wide receiver Frank Darby entered the pair of pressurized doors at the Verde Dickey Dome for the final time as a collegiate athlete. The Sun Devil favorite wasn’t on campus to train for another year in maroon and gold, or bubble with excitement to the media about playing another season in Tempe, rather he stepped on the turf inside the bubble to display his talents for NFL scouts to see at Arizona State’s 2021 Pro Day, in which he was the only athlete participating.

Darby has been a Sun Devil favorite across his time in Tempe due to his electric personality, devotion to the game, and positive attitude towards the improvement and success of himself and those around him. Bubbly and smiley as ever, Darby sat down with the media following his participation in Pro Day and shared his thoughts on his performance.

“I participated in every drill, and I felt like I did a really good job,” Darby said. “I trusted my training and went out there and tried to perform at a high level and take advantage of the opportunity. As long as I walked out on that field with a smile on my face and my head high, I feel like I did a really good job.”

As mentioned, the Sun Devil fan-favorite participated in all of the pro evaluation drills such as the 40-yard dash, vertical jump, broad jump, short (5-10-5) shuttle, three-cone drill, and bench press. The receiver also went through his route tree and caught passes after the drills.

Under the tutelage of head coach Herm Edwards and the installation of his “pro model,” Darby has been waiting for the opportunity to head to the greener pastures of professional football, but with the opportunity finally brimming on the horizon, Darby was full of nerves and jitters.

“I’m not going to lie; the butterflies didn’t leave me until after the 40 (yard dash),” Darby chuckled, grinning from ear to ear. “When I was at the broad jump, I could feel my hands start shaking…. I’m happy I wasn’t nervous the whole day because I would’ve been out there shaking, and people would be wondering what’s wrong with me.”

“But once the butterflies left my body, I felt like it was a walk in the park. I just went out there and (I’ve) been doing this my whole life, so it was just go out there and catch the ball, do what you do, just always be yourself.”

Official results from @ASUFootball pro-day on WR Frank Darby. Couldn't find a pic for this graphic where Frank wasn't smiling. Dude has unreal energy!



HT 6000

WT 201

Hand 9 3/8

Arm 31 3/4

74 7/8

40-yd 4.56/4.58

VJ 34.5

BJ 9-9

SS 4.25

3C 7.05

BP 19 reps pic.twitter.com/lljHw4kweE — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) March 29, 2021

Being himself is something that Darby does best. The jovial Jersey City, New Jersey native, sets out with endless energy and enthusiasm like wind in his sails. On Monday, the receiver mentioned how Edwards and the coaching staff taught him to embrace his own positivity and personality, something that’s left a significant impact on Darby.

“Some of the best advice (the ASU coaching staff) ever gave me was to always go out there and be yourself, don’t try to be somebody that you’re not,” Darby said. “You don’t have to go out there and be this person that you’re not; just always be yourself. That’s something that stood out to me from all the coaching staff here.”

Under the leadership of Edwards, Arizona State has turned the program culture completely on its head, emphasizing the development of players as young professionals and reflecting the values of the program and the coaches who nurture it to fit as such. The Sun Devils have also produced back-to-back first-round draft picks in receivers N’Keal Harry, who went 32nd overall to the New England Patriots in 2019 and Brandon Aiyuk, who was selected 25th overall in 2020.

Darby hoped to be the third in line amongst the Sun Devil draft picks, but a tumultuous 2020 season that saw two COVID outbreaks within the program dashed the shortened Pac-12 slate of seven games to just four for ASU. The graduate wideout also battled injury from the first quarter of the season on, as he exited the season opener against USC with a rib issue.