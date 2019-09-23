We caught up with Ngata following his Tempe trip this past weekend to get his impressions of the Sun Devils.

Four-star all-purpose running back and Top-100 2020 prospect Daniyel Ngata has been one of the most coveted recruits on the West Coast. But unlike many players in his position, the Folsom, Calif. standout isn’t looking for a prolonged recruiting process and is eyeing an October decision date with one more scheduled official visit to come.

“I was hosted by (his cousin) Brandon Aiyuk and Steph (Stephon Wright). They told me that they liked how all the coaches always keep it real with them and they all have the same goal and that’s winning a championship. They said that they all work hard and that they like coach Herm Edwards and all the coaches there.”

“I enjoyed the coaches talking to me and my parents,” Ngata said, “and getting information about the school. I liked seeing how many freshmen they play because everyone wants to get on the field early and get playing time. That’s one thing that caught my eye.

Thank you to all the staff, my family and I had a wonderful time in Tempe☀️🔱 #ForksUp pic.twitter.com/MrsqNzFUlN

As a junior Ngata posted 874 yards rushing averaging 9.8 yards a carry scoring ten rushing touchdowns, to go along with 36 receptions and 666 yards receiving and ten touchdown receptions. On special teams, he had two kickoff returns for touchdowns. So far this season he collected 269 all-purpose yards and scored four touchdowns for the 3-1 Bulldogs.

“He always keeps it real with us,” Ngata remarked. “He stays 100 with us. Anything he needs to say to us, he’ll say it. He makes sure we have good grades. I like him a lot and how he connected me to all the (ASU) coaches too. (running backs) Coach Aguano is a real good coach and I got to spend a lot of time with him.”

Ngata is recruited by ASU’s defensive linemen coach, Jamar Cain and the all-purpose back stated that he has enjoyed the manner in which Cain has been pursuing him.

“The coaches said that I had the same body type as (ASU running back) Eno (Benjamin) so of I came there they would use me the same way,” Ngata described. “They like my speed as a running back and also in the return game. I like watching the offense (versus Colorado) and how they were moving the ball. They are very balanced and that’s what I like. Eno got the ball 20 times and that’s a good number.



“They didn’t try to impress me and show me how the running back is going to carry the ball 30 times. Yeah, you want the carries but you’re trying to have a long career too.”

The Folsom star stated that he was impressed by the campus’ environment and the atmosphere around town, but added that there was one non-football aspect about Arizona State that impressed him the most above all else.

“I really liked everything they had to say about the education,” Ngata remarked, “and how they have the students’ back with tutoring and support. This was my first time at the school so I didn’t know much about it, so that was good to know. Education is very important because you won’t be playing football your entire life.

“They try to find what kind of degree you want to get. And help you pursue your dreams. That’s really big. You can pick whatever major you want. They told me a lot of interesting things that I didn’t know about, and yes sir, that surprised me a lot.”

Ngata had two very familiar faces taking official visits as well to Arizona State, his teammate athlete Elijah Badger and Sacramento defensive lineman Omarr Norman-Lott, who is a former high school teammate but also still close friends with that tandem. Naturally, there has been speculation whether the three would be the proverbial package deal and pledge to the same college, yet Ngata was non-committal on that topic.

“We talk a lot about possibly going to the same school,” Ngata admitted, “and it would be cool to have that chance to do that. But at the end of the day, I can’t base my decision off of my friends because I have to make the best decision for myself.

“I have to do what is best for me at that moment.”

Arizona State marked Daniyel Ngata’s second official visit, which followed his trip to Texas A&M back on June 21st. The Top-100 prospect is scheduled to take an official visit to Oklahoma State this weekend, which for now could mark his last trip before he announces his commitment.

“I already visited Clemson and Utah a bunch of times,” Ngata noted, “So I don’t know if I should really take an official visit there or if I have time to do it. I’ll think about it. People tell me that I should take an official visit because you’ll see different things, but I don’t know.

“So, I could see myself committing in October after I take that Oklahoma State visit.”

Ngata is scheduled to graduate high school in December and therefore sign with the school of his choice during that month as well.

“I’m going to look at how the coaches coach their players,” Ngata said in terms of his decision parameters, “seeing how they interact with their payers on game day. I’m going to look at playing time and education, seeing if they have a good major I can study. I don’t want to take classes because I have to take them, I want to take classes that I actually like and that I can learn something in them.

“That’s how school should really be.”

