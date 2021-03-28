ASUDevils - Daniels ‘wants to win Rose Bowl,’ setting high expectations for 2021

A complete set of spring football practices wrapped up for Arizona State Sunday as the Sun Devils participated in their Maroon and Gold scrimmage at Sun Devil Stadium. Just a year ago, the Sun Devils spring practices were interrupted at the halfway point as head coach Herm Edwards and his program completed just seven practices before COVID-19 shut down operations.

Add in difficulties with the virus during the Pac-12’s abbreviated 2020 season and the Sun Devil coaching staff was grateful to complete its full spring schedule in 2021. During different periods of Sunday’s practice, the Sun Devils kept score, but Edwards attempted to get an optimal amount of reps for each of his units by avoiding quick series.

“Today was a day for me personally to try to put a strain on the players and allow them to play in an atmosphere where they’re going to play a series of plays,” Edwards told reporters following the practice. “There were a couple of situations where I stepped in and told officials to call a foul because I wanted to see them react to what it feels like in a game when it’s hot when you’ve gotta play eight or nine plays in a row, the fatigue factor.”

One of the standout performances – and the biggest sign of confirmation of what offensive coordinator Zak Hill and tight ends coach Adam Breneman have said in interviews this spring – came in the form of redshirt freshman tight end Jalin Conyers. The Oklahoma transfer hauled in two touchdowns Sunday and drew the rave of both Edwards and sophomore quarterback Jayden Daniels.

“Jalin Conyers stepped up a little bit today,” said Daniels, who complimented the Sun Devil receivers for their development since last fall. In 2020’s four-game schedule ASU was the run-heaviest offense in the country on a per game basis. “They’re playing more confident. They’re playing fast. They know the offense, so they’re not really thinking about what they’ve gotta do. Really just going out there and just enjoying football.”

Even fullback Case Hatch got involved in the play-making category during Sunday’s action, hauling in a 25-yard touchdown reception from Daniels. In year two of Hill’s system, Edwards expects the Sun Devil tight ends to provide more contribution.

“The tight end in our system is going to be a big factor,” Edwards explained, calling Conyers talent “very special.”

With one of the most experienced rosters in college football returning to Tempe for the 2021 season, Edwards understands the importance of keeping practices competitive. Asked about solidifying a two-deep coming out of spring ball, the fourth-year Sun Devil head coach made sure to mention that starting roles were still to be earned with competition continuing through fall camp.

“We want to continue to have competition and battle for spots,” said Edwards of a Sun Devil roster, which returns all 11 defensive starters from a year ago. “We don’t want anyone to get complacent or think, ‘because I’m coming back, I’m a fifth-year senior, so I get to play.’ Your reps will be taken if you don’t live up to the standard that we feel you should play at.”

Throughout the spring lineup changes were made to allow the coaching staff a look at how different groups would work together. That’s something Edwards said will remain the same as the Sun Devils get set for the fall.

“I think every player understands that,” said Edwards of the competitive atmosphere in the facility. “That’s always been our deal around here. You have to compete every day. If you walk in this building, you’ve gotta leave a better player. And if you’re not, you’re letting down the football team.”

Culture built during the first three years of Edwards's tenure combined with holdovers like redshirt senior cornerback Chase Lucas give the Sun Devils a level of accountability and continuity necessary for success. Lucas is one of the elder statesmen on a roster which provides younger Sun Devils with plenty of veterans to learn from.

“The players that have been here from the beginning three years in this system going on four, they remind the (younger) players how it works and what this thing is all about,” said Edwards of ASU’s “Pro Model.” “Your work ethic, how you come in the building, it’s important that when you walk in the classroom you understand that this is where you gain the knowledge and then transfer that onto the field.

“I think that the players now are comfortable with practicing the way we practice.”

At the completion of the spring period, Edwards said he’s comparing this year’s program to where the Sun Devils were at a year ago and the improvement on offense is notable.

“We are much further ahead,” said Edwards. “With that being said, are we at the place to where we could go play a game tomorrow? No, not really, in my opinion. I think there’s still a lot of work to be done, and I think the players understand that. Now, it’s about regurgitating and going through the process when we come back to continue to press upon them knowledge.”

Daniels emphasized Edwards’ message of offensive continuity, explaining his increase in confidence with the Sun Devil offense this year.

“I feel very comfortable,” said the third-year ASU starter. “I feel like you guys can tell out there on the field that everybody on the offense looks more comfortable than what we did last year. Coach Hill is making it real easy on us to just go out there and play fast.”

As belief in the system and personnel grows heading into fall camp; Daniels is setting expectations high for the Sun Devils.

“I want to no matter what just leave a legacy,” said Daniels. “Going down the road I want to win a Rose Bowl. I want to be the quarterback that won the Rose Bowl (for the first time) in a very long time here. The fans deserve that. This team deserves that. That’s what we’ve been working for each and every day.”

