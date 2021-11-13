Czaplicki stands out among ASU newcomers in comeback win over Washington

It looked as though Arizona State football was going to have another letdown performance on Saturday at Washington (4-6), but the Sun Devils (7-3) stormed back from an early 14-point deficit to win the game 35-30.

The Sun Devils newcomers had perhaps their quietest game of the season on Saturday, but a few players still made contributions in the game.

Here is the full newcomer report:

Special Teams

Punter Eddie Czaplicki was the fresh face who made the most significant impact for the Sun Devils on Saturday. The true freshman boomed punt after punt in the game. His first punt went 50 yards, his second was angled out of bounds at the Washington 5-yard line, his third was fair caught on the Washington 6-yard line, his fourth was booted 52 yards, and his fifth and final put of the game went 48 yards. He finished with five punts for 229 yards for an average of 45.8 yards per punt. His ability to flip the field aided the ASU defense as Washington was pinned deep in its own territory.

Offense

On offense, Utah transfer Bryan Thompson was the ASU newcomer making the most significant impact on offense. While he was mostly quiet on Saturday, he made a couple of positive plays in the first half. Early in the second quarter, Thompson took a reverse for 18 yards and a first down. And on ASU’s first touchdown drive of the game late in the second quarter, he had a 4-yard first down reception.

Another offensive note regarding the ASU young players was the appearance of Isaia Glass in the game. The true freshman offensive lineman appeared in his fifth game this season and burned his redshirt.

Defense

On defense, the ASU young guns were quiet, with no standout players in the game.

Other newcomers seeing time for the Sun Devils on Saturday were true freshman defensive back Tommi Hill, true freshman linebacker Eric Gentry, transfer tight end Jalin Conyers, true freshman receiver Elijhah Badger, redshirt freshman defensive back Macen Williams, redshirt freshman defensive back Jean Boyd III, true freshman running back George Hart III, true freshman defensive lineman B.J. Green II, redshirt freshman offensive lineman Ben Bray, and true freshman defensive lineman Gharin Stansbury.





True freshmen who have played more than four games and can no longer redshirt this season





Running back George Hart III





Linebacker Eric Gentry





Defensive back Tommi Hill





Defensive lineman B.J. Green II





Defensive back RJ Regan





Punter Eddie Czaplicki





Defensive lineman Gharin Stansbury





Offensive lineman Isaia Glass





True freshmen who can play in more contests and still redshirt





Defensive back Isaiah Johnson (two games played)





Linebacker Jaydon Williams (zero games played)





Quarterback Finn Collins (zero games played)





Wide receiver Lonyatta Alexander (one game played)





Punter Adam Babb (zero games played)





Long snapper John Ferlmann (zero games played)





Kicker Jace Feely (zero games played)





Offensive lineman Ezra Dotson-Oyetade (zero games played)





Offensive lineman Armon Bethea (one game played)





Offensive lineman Austin Barry (one game played)





Offensive lineman Sione Veikoso (one game played)





Graduate transfer defensive lineman Travez Moore played in three games before suffering a season-ending knee injury and could be eligible for a medical redshirt.