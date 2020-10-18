ASUDevils - Curtis Hodges knows it’s 'go time' for him this season

For Arizona State senior tight end Curtis Hodges, his tenure at his hometown school has been characterized by peaks and valleys.





Hodges, who hails from Mesa, starred as a wide receiver in high school at Mountain View, catching 50 passes for 733 yards and seven touchdowns as a senior for the Toros in 2016. He was named an all-section player for those achievements.





At ASU, the 6’7 Hodges was viewed as enough of a talent to be thrown into competition immediately as a freshman in 2017, but his career has never materialized. He has gone back and forth between the tight end and wide receiver roles and has just 13 receptions for 129 yards and one touchdown in three seasons.





However, 2020 may be a whole different year for Hodges. Unlike his previous two offensive coordinators, Billy Napier and Rob Likens, Zak Hill has proven the high rate of utilization of the tight end position. In 2019, Hill’s Boise State offense completed 39 passes to tight ends, 18 more than the Sun Devils.





“I think for the first time in a couple of years, we’ll be able to contribute to the offense,” Hodges claimed. “We’ll be able to catch balls, give some big blocks in the run game and then just open things up across the middle for Jayden (Daniels), so I think we have a much bigger role this year than we did in the past.”





One of the reasons Hodges is confident he can improve in all facets of the game is new co-wide receivers coach Derek Hagan. Hagan, who is second all-time in Pac-12 history with 3,939 receiving yards, is coaching the tight ends this season.





“I love having coach Hagan as my position coach,” Hodges stated. “He brings that wide receiver aspect to the tight end room. But also is always harping on the run game and even pass blocking when I’m not out on a route. And he’s really good about keeping focus on the details and the little things. He gets us better every day.”





In addition to Hagan and Hill helping Hodges grow at the position, an increased workload in the weight room has also aided the tight end this offseason. Hodges noted that he has worked hard on his core, back, and shoulder strength throughout the extended off-season.





A great assist to any pass catcher looking to get better is to have a good quarterback. Luckily for Hodges, he has that in Daniels. The tight end has noticed his signal-caller improving in multiple traits from his freshman year.





“I think his timing has gotten a lot better,” Hodges remarked. “I think his frame has gotten bigger. He’s stronger. And I also think he’s gotten more comfortable in this offense since the spring as well. I think he’s good at checking down and making kill calls and just going through everything that coach Hill has him going through.”





Daniels returned the praise, saying his lengthy tight end has looked drastically different since last season.





“A lot more consistency,” Daniels described. “That’s the main thing we harp with him (Hodges). It’s a lot of growth. He’s making those plays and making a ton of catches using that long frame that he has to be able to mismatch. We’re setting him up for the mismatch against the linebackers or the smaller safeties. He’s just got to go out there and make the plays.”





Hodges knows he has to be more of a playmaker to keep his football dream alive. He has the size for the next level. He just has to show he can produce, and with the senior receiving more first-team looks in preseason practices, he has certainly positioned himself to achieve that.





With the NCAA, in essence, freezing the eligibility clock for all players this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hodges, in theory, has more than just this season to demonstrate he is capable of turning the corner. However, that doesn't dimmish his sense of urgency.





“I got a couple of months to go out there and prove myself,” Hodges admitted. “And prove (to) myself that this is what I’m supposed to be doing. It’s go time. I’m done messing around. It’s time to go ball out.”





Join your fellow Sun Devil fans on our premium message board, the Devils’ Huddle, to discuss this article and other ASU football and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? Sign up today here and get all the latest Sun Devil news!