Devils Digest has confirmed with several individuals familiar with the recruitment of Jaden Rashada that the four-star quarterback, who recently was released from his Letter of Intent with Florida, will visit Tempe unofficially this weekend.

The Sun Devils is a school that not only has been pursuing the Northern California signal caller for years now but also is a program very familiar to the Rashada family, as Jaden’s father, Harlen Rashada, is a former Arizona State safety who played for the school between 1992-4.





Rashada’s calling card is a gifted dual-threat quarterback, yet that tends to over highlight his running skills while indirectly diminishing his passing prowess. In a previous interview with Devils Digest, he took exception with anyone who doesn’t believe that he’s still not a well-rounded signal caller.





“I’m huge on throwing the ball because I’m a quarterback and not nothing else other than that,” Rashada stated. “The quarterback does need to throw the ball well, so that’s definitely my priority. I don’t use my feet unless I have to. I definitely do like throwing the ball better than running it. I really improved a lot on both my arm strength and accuracy. I also improved on my anticipation and timing, and I’m a whole different player than I was back then. It’s been a lot of learning for me, and I know I hit some of those (learning) curves, and I’m pretty glad I went through them.”









Rashada was previously committed to Miami, but last November did flip his pledge to Florida and signed with the Gators on December 21st.





Washington, Colorado, and Cal are the schools that are reportedly on the short list to land the services of the quarterback. Rashada and his family are very familiar with ASU’s first-year head coach Kenny Dillingham, who recruited the quarterback while he was the Ducks’ offensive coordinator. At the time, it was believed that Miami did edge out Oregon in a tight recruiting race.





The 2023 quarterback was set to enroll in Florida before asking for his release. Therefore, it is believed that he could still enroll at the school of his choice in the spring semester. At Arizona State, for example, Rashada could enroll mid-semester in March and still participate in spring practice which will begin later this month.





Under Dillingham, ASU has already assembled an impressive list of newcomers both from the high school and junior college ranks, as well as the transfer portal, where it landed a nation-leading 25 players.





Securing the services of the highest rated available quarterback in the 2023 class, let alone a Sun Devil legacy, would undoubtedly be a feather in the cap for Dillingham and his staff.