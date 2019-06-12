For nearly this entire decade ASU has consistently brought in a player or two each recruiting class from the state of Louisiana. This is one aspect of many that resonated quite well with John Curtis High School standout Corey Wren, who is expected to make his announcement in late July at the earliest.

Wren reported a 40-time of 4.31 seconds and clocked a 10.41-second 100-meter time. As a junior for the Patriots, he posted 886 yards averaging 10.8 yards per carry and scoring 10 rushing touchdowns. He also scored on one punt return and overall had 1,265 all-purpose yards.

“He sees me as all-around player mostly at receiver but also at running back. They also have a role which is an H-Back which is a (hybrid) wide receiver/running back. They also like me at kickoff and punt return. They see me playing in a lot of positions and he said that they really don’t have a type of player like me where can just all-out go with that type of speed.”

“I love coach Aguano,” Wren remarked. “He has been in close contact since day one when he offered me a scholarship. He came down to watch me in spring practice. We have a good relationship and the players at Arizona State speak highly of him. He’s a coach that will give you all the resources to be a better player and have a chance to play at the next level. Players think highly of him, I think highly of him, and I think he’s a great coach.

Wren is truly being recruited as an athlete by ASU, since playing running back, slot receiver and defensive back are all positions they were discussed on the visit, as well as through the entire recruiting process. Nonetheless, since his main recruiting contact with the school is ASU’s running back coach, Shaun Aguano, the offensive roles have been prominent in their conversations.

“I really enjoyed the visit,” Wren said. “I was talking to a lot of players, really getting a connection with those guys. I was shocked by how many Louisiana guys were out there. It’s a really good group. Meeting guys who I know where they come from and they know where I come from…we have the same mindset. They told me a lot about the program and gave me some intel on it, how they feel about the team and the coaches.

“I don’t really put myself in a category,” Wren replied when asked to describe his skills. “Coach Aguano knows that and said that my skills speak for themselves. I’ve shown my speed, but I’ve also shown that I can run between the tackles. I’ve shown that I‘m very versatile and can excel in doing different things.

“The only reason I played defense in high school is because we were short in the secondary. I don’t know what will happen, but I really don’t plan on playing much defense in college. Really, I’m an offensive guy.

“I really like how Arizona State spreads the field and plays sideline to sideline. A lot of runs by Eno (Benjamin) are also on the outside, not just between the tackles. I know they can use me in the backfield, motion me out of there to play the slot. If I came there I know they will find ways to get me the ball in my hands and make a play.

“They didn’t sugarcoat anything with me. They said I had a great opportunity to come in and play as a freshman, but that it was still all up to me. They didn’t make any promises and that’s something I enjoy, knowing that nothing will be given to me and that I have to work for what I want.”

Aside from the pure football portion of his visit, Wren said that ASU’s Championship Life program made a strong impression on him and his family, addressing aspects of college life that he rarely heard when communicating with other schools.

“They talked about stuff that a lot of programs don’t discuss about college athletes,” Wren explained. “Making the right decisions when people try and hand you drugs or alcohol. Most colleges will hide that and not talk about it, and as a 17 or 18-year old kid you have to make sure you make the right decision and not what you’re feeling right at the moment. They were really straight forward when they talked about that and I appreciated that. I really wasn't expecting that.

“Coach Herm talked to me about life and how when I leave the program, I will be a better man than when I came in. That’s something that really stuck with me and I know they really want me to get my degree. That’s important no matter if I’m going to the NFL or doing something else after college. Just the whole visit at Arizona State wasn't just about the glitz and glamour that is the only thing that other schools show you. Arizona State was very genuine.”

Wren has already officially visited TCU in April and will head to Houston for an official visit this weekend. Next week unofficial visits to Ole Miss and Florida State are scheduled to take place.

“I don’t have any other official visits planned because I want to make my commitment early,” Wren noted, “and I plan to commit late July to mid-August. Arizona State is in my Top-2 with Georgia. The school I will commit to – I will visit there in late July because I want to commit on the campus. So, I could visit Arizona State again after the (recruiting) dead period.

“I’m looking for a school that has stability in their coaching system. I don’t want to go to a school where the coach that was recruiting me ends up leaving. I’m looking for a family type of environment. The closer I can get with the coaches and my teammates, the better chance we have at winning. Loyalty is very important too. In this recruiting process, I’m seeing a lot of coaches telling me what I want to hear, and I’m not big on that.

