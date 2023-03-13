College football players entered the transfer portal in record numbers when it first opened in December. But after experiencing the process firsthand just over a year ago when he transferred from Samford, Arizona State safety Chris Edmonds was in no rush to find another home.





“I know how it works, and I know how you can get really stuck in there,” Edmonds said at a media luncheon on Monday. “Plus, I felt like if I were to transfer, it would have been the same situation. I would be going to a new staff, so I might as well give this a chance and see how it works out. It’s been great.”





That was what head coach Kenny Dillingham asked the players for when he took the program's reins nearly four months ago. A chance to prove that change is coming to Arizona State. A chance that hopefully will lead to sustained success.





It was enough for nickel cornerback Jordan Clark to take advantage of his extra year of eligibility and buy-in for his fifth season.





“All coach asked for was a chance, you know, give him some time to establish this culture and show what we’re going to be moving into the future,” Clark said. “And what he wants for the program is what I want for the program. I want to win. He wants to win, and he’s setting things up so we can. It was kind of clear cut for me.”





In doing so, Dillingham brought in Washington State defensive coordinator Brian Ward to help patch up some of the areas of the defense that were consistently exposed in 2022. Ward will install a 4-2-5 nickel base scheme in the spring, which utilizes five defensive backs and seven box defenders. With one linebacker off the field, the safeties will be called upon more to fit into the run in addition to their coverage duties – as will the nickel.





Clark and Edmonds, both foundational pieces for the secondary headed into spring camp, will be tasked with anchoring the secondary by fielding those matchups. It’s simple: teams play chess matches in the slot. The most valuable players are those who can play in that space and not give up an inch. Clark believes he has the skill set to take on any player that lines up inside.





“That’s why guys in the league when they can do both, get paid so much money,” Clark said. “You get a guy that can do both that is gold. Even (Miami Dolphins' cornerback) Jalen Ramsay, people didn’t like how he played last year, but his versatility being that tall, being able to bend and cover those tight bodies in the slot like that is, I guess, generational. Like, that’s not normal.”





Clark will look to build off a career season that included 36 tackles, two interceptions, and four pass breakups. Edmonds led Arizona State with four picks last season and was locked in as the team’s starting safety. The unpredictability of the position and his natural feel of the field is what drew Edmonds to playing one of the most critical spots on the field.





“I just find the position fun. One play, I could be in the middle of the field, just roaming, trying to get a pick. Then, the next play, I could be in the box making a tackle, or I could be coming down covering a slot. It’s just like it’s a very fun position, and you can do a lot with it.”





***





Double it.





The goal flowed easily from Arizona State tight end Jalin Conyers when he was told the number of touchdowns Oregon’s tight ends caught under Dillingham. Terrance Ferguson, Cam McCormick, Moliki Matavao, and Patrick Herbert found the end zone a collective ten times last season. Conyers, entering his third season with the Sun Devils as a redshirt junior, is expected to play a focal role in a new offense that will prioritize his position.





“Coach Dillingham said it would be ridiculous not to get the ball in our hands,” Conyers said. “They’ve seen what we can do. We just have to make the best of it.”





Conyers broke out in the back half of the 2021 season, hauling in 38 passes for 422 yards and five touchdowns. He finished third on Arizona State’s receiving leaderboard. A dominant performance against Colorado (108 yards, three touchdowns) demonstrated exactly how much of a mismatch nightmare Conyers could be. With hands the size of oven mitts, Conyers grabbed jump balls at an impressive rate and used his 6-4, 265-pound frame to run over tacklers for yards after the catch.





With starting wide receivers Elijhah Badger and Giovanni Sanders also returning, Conyers believes there will be plenty of space for the quarterback to throw him the ball.





“I mean, I think with all the weapons we have not only in the tight end room but also the receiver room, it’s going to leave a lot of things open,” Conyers said. “I feel like a lot of our plays are not going to be expected. It’s not going to be a predictable offense. It’s going to be a very diverse, very crazy, different offense. So I’m excited to see where it goes.





“I mean, obviously, we’re gonna have to get the playbook and be able to handle it, know how to run it, and do things properly. But I’m excited as a whole to see how it goes.”





Arizona State has built considerable depth at tight end, with redshirt seniors Messiah Swinson and Bryce Pierre boasting similar long and athletic frames to Conyers. Jacob Newell, who endured a season-ending foot injury as a freshman in fall camp, will also look to make an impact. New eyes will be cast upon them as the coaching staff hits the grass for the first time, and reps are expected to be plentiful.





“I like to think that he’s not only going to use me but all of us to get matchups,” Conyers said. “Being able to have me outside sometimes, being able to have me inside, being able to stretch us out. We can have two tight ends, even three tight ends. It’s gonna be very different, and it can be very diverse. If we can create matchups, we can win any situation.”