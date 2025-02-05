DevilsDigest TV: Kansas State at ASU postgame analysis

A rare contest that saw ASU suffer a 29-point swing in favor of their opponent in Tempe ultimately produced a result that has become all too familiar this season: a conference loss at home. Aidan O’Neill and I examine the Sun Devils' 71-70 loss to Kansas State

