This season has been much more of a roller coaster ride to this point than the past two for the Arizona State Sun Devils. It took until late January to get their first win over a ranked opponent and they have not been over .500 in Pac-12 play—until now, that is. An 84-66 thrashing of the UCLA Bruins (12-11, 5-5 Pac-12) Thursday night has brought ASU (14-8, 5-4) to a high-point since conference play began, now winners in four of its last five games. This also marks the first time in program history that the Sun Devils have had a four-game winning streak over the Bruins, according to the archive on the Sun Devil athletics website, which dates back to the start of 1979.

“I just liked the way we were at Washington,” Hurley said, referencing ASU’s 87-83 victory Saturday in its previous game. “This was very similar, in terms of just the balance and multiple guys contributing…just top to bottom, I think both ends of the floor, it was probably one of our more complete games this year.” To Hurley’s point, ASU set a new single-game high since the start of conference play with 16 assists. It is their third-highest single-game output of the season, only behind a pair of 19-assist performances against both Texas Southern and Central Connecticut in non-conference play; two games in which ASU put up 90-plus points against lower-end mid-majors. Not surprisingly, this effort was led by junior point guard Remy Martin’s seven assists, which paced both teams in the blowout victory. Once again, an example of Martin playing whatever role he sees fit in a given game to help the team win. “Remy did a very good job of just allowing other guys to have games,” Hurley said. “He orchestrated more tonight and really set the table for other guys.” For Martin, they didn’t necessarily draw it up to play the way he did, but he felt that was what the game flow dictated. His seven assists tied for the second-most in a game this season, but is the greatest he’s had in a win, which as he’s repeated innumerable times is what matters most to him. “At the end of the day, I just attacked the paint like I always do,” Martin commented. “I was trying to make the game easier for (my teammates), so I just kicked out and that’s what got us going early, is that people were hitting shots.” For the first time in what feels like forever, Martin was not ASU’s leading scorer, as his 15 points (3-for-9 field goals, including 2-for-4 threes, 7-for-9 free throws) fell second to junior guard Alonzo Verge Jr’s 26 (10-for-16 from the field, made all three triples, 3-for-4 free throws). It marked Verge’s fifth straight game coming off the bench, a stretch in which he’s scored a combined 77 points thanks to four straight performances in double figures. This followed five straight games in which he fell short of 10 points, four of which he was a starter.