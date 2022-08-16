Consistency on players’ minds as camp winds down, position battles continue

Each day players speak to the media following preseason practice, a specific theme emerges. Sometimes profound, sometimes subtle, the subject is usually presented by each speaker. Today’s flavor? Consistency.









In reps, in mindset, and in preparation. It was a defensive day, with Connor Soelle, Travez Moore, Dylan Hall, Chris Edmonds, and Khoury Bethley all speaking to the media following a typically hot day of preseason practice.









“Being consistent is the number one thing,” the younger Soelle said, “learning the playbook through and through and understanding not just what I’m doing but what the guys around me are doing as well, that’s helped me a lot moving from the spring to the fall. I would say, for the most part, we’ve gotten everything pretty dialed in. It goes back to the consistency conversation. It’s not as much about being all over the field, but just focusing on where I need to be and the plays I need to make.”









Soelle will, of course, be suiting up at linebacker next to his older brother Kyle, a manifestation of a long-time wish to continue their teaming-up days at Scottsdale Saguaro High School at the next level. Fans and media are accustomed to hearing the eloquent speech of Kyle Soelle during press conferences, but his brother may be giving him a run for his money. The two well-spoken men look to gel on an even bigger stage when they take the field together as starting linebackers.









“It’s a really cool experience, something we’ve both worked really hard for our entire lives. It’s really just second nature for us,” Soelle said. “I know that if he (Kyle) is on my right side, everything over there is going to be taken care of. That really just extends all across the board on the defense, yeah, Kyle’s my brother, but all 11 guys out there are my brothers too.”









Pressure? That is a foreign word in the Soelle brothers’ dictionary and certainly not an aspect that will hold them back. The linebacker views the deep desire to represent the family name in the most positive and powerful light, as the facet that drives him the most as he takes to the gridiron with his brother.









“I wouldn’t say pressure; I would say more so pride. I really want to step up into that open role,” Soelle explained. “I just hope that I can contribute as much as I can as a player and help us win. I’ve been watching film and learning from (former ASU linebacker) Darien Butler. We’re similar in that we’re considered to be kind of undersized linebackers; being able to pick things up from him and study his tape has really been a blessing.”









***





On the defensive line front, for the second year in a row, Robert Rodriguez’s group has endured a key season-ending injury during camp. Herm Edwards announced Monday that redshirt junior defensive end Michael Matus suffered an ACL tear. This is not only is it a big loss on the stat sheet being without a proven starter but also a big emotional void to fill as well.





“It’s a very unfortunate loss for Matus and for this team,” defensive end Travez Moore said. “He brought a lot to this team. Honestly, besides coach Rob, he has gotten me better in a lot of ways. All of us are just holding on, and we’re prepared. I’m going to step up and be a leader now.”





Moore, elaborated on how much he’s learned from Matus on and off the field and how he implements those teachings into his game. “How he prepares himself, how he takes down notes.” Moore remarked, “and how he just does things. Technique wise we can learn so much from him. He’s like a player-coach. Today at practice, he was yelling and telling us where we can improve and all that.”





“I don’t really pay much attention to him because obviously, I’m more athletic than him,” Moore continued with a hearty chuckle.









Defensive linemen consistently praise Rodriguez for his passionate coaching style. Moore has been around the block in his career, including a couple of seasons at LSU, and knows how to adapt to a coaching style to maximize his own potential.









“He taught me how to use my speed, and my quickness to the best of my ability like the pros do it,” Moore described. “He told me you need to use that speed but also use your hands and play technique. Speed won’t work when you’re going up against a guy who is 6’6” and 355 pounds. He is always teaching me new stuff like that.”





***





Safeties Chris Edmonds and Khoury Bethley are just two of many newcomers on this year’s squad. Lining up in the Sun Devils’ defensive backfield, they have been able to gel nicely with their new teammates. Both spoke about the state of the defense and the adjustment to playing at the power five level.





“We always have fun with the offense; we let them know they can’t make that type of throw when we’re out here,” The 6’2” Edmonds said. “We just wanna give them that look in practice, so when they see long DBs in the games, they can make those calls and make those throws. I feel like our depth serves us well; being able to get reps with different guys and build chemistry with different guys it just helps us a lot. We can all go out there and play, any one of us can be that one.”





Bethley concurred.





“You gotta be able to have depth and have everyone comfortable playing with each other,” Bethley commented. “If guys go down, you have to be able to utilize that depth and have everybody playing with each other. When we’re out there on the field, we can just have that trust and want to play with one another. As safeties, we’re the last line of defense. (Defensive backs coach Aaron Fletcher) Coach Fletch and (Defensive coordinator Donnie Henderson) coach Donnie preach we have to close the post in single high coverages. Being able to help our corners out and our slots out, nothing can get past us.





Bethley is a very physical safety. He takes pride in his hard-hitting and being able to impose an intimidating impact on his opponent. Not only are the defensive backs executing a no-fly zone type of mindset, but they are also focused on stuffing the run and making a statement in the process.





“As a safety, you have to let people know when they come across the middle they’re going to pay,” Bethley stated. “That’s just the standard here if you want to play DB. Exact that fear in your opponent so when they come across the middle, they have to think twice.”





Bethley arrived from a group five school (Hawaii) school, and Edmonds came from an FCS program (Samford). Both feel they could have been recruited to a power five team out of high school, and therefore playing at their best means exercising that deep desire to prove the doubters wrong.





“Coming from smaller schools, we all felt overlooked. You have to have that chip on your shoulder; it’s always power five or nothing,” Bethley admitted. “That’s how the chips lay; at the end of the day, you have to take advantage of the opportunity in front of you.”





“I’m just so excited; I haven’t played on a big stage like this since we played at Florida last year,” Edmonds recalled. “There’s always going to be some people who don’t believe I can play at this level, but I know the guys in the DB room and the coaches believe in me. I can’t wait to play in front of these fans.”





He won’t have to wait very long. The 2022 season kickoff is just 16 days away.





