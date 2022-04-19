Conor Davis endures an improbable journey back to the top of his game

Baseball has a profound way of humbling even its best players. At the same time, good karma is often rewarded by the proverbial baseball gods in the most poetic form of justice. Arizona State redshirt senior first baseman Conor Davis has experienced the extremes of both sides of this fickle coin. When he dug into the right-handed batter’s box at Phoenix Municipal Stadium for the first time in February, it had been two years since he took his last collegiate at-bat.



Since then? A cross-country transfer, a global pandemic, and a torn ACL.

Those who don’t know Davis may have been surprised when he blasted a monster home run to left field on the second pitch he saw in that at-bat. Those who know him well, however, weren’t at all.

“You just know your kid. Conor is a fighter,” Davis’s mother, Maura Baker, said. “He walked up so confident and determined; we knew he was ready to make his mark. We were screaming and cheering from across the country, and then my phone started blowing up. No, I wasn’t surprised at all.”

In the fall of 2020, Davis thought the hardest part of his college baseball career was behind him when he left Auburn for Arizona State following the COVID-shortened 2020 season. He couldn’t have been more wrong. In sports and in life, adversity presents itself in many different ways. In Davis’s case, it came in the form of a career-threatening injury.

Davis’s greatest challenge to this point of his career originated in an October scrimmage. Before he’d even taken an at-bat for ASU, he went down in a heap after leaping for an errant throw at first base. In one play, Davis went from a middle of the order bat to part-time first-base coach and glorified cheerleader.

“I was just devastated. Those first couple of weeks were very, very tough for me mentally,” Davis told Devils Digest. “When I got hurt, I questioned a lot of things, why did I have to come out here, why I wasn’t playing pro ball. It was one of the toughest things I’ve ever been through, but I do believe everything happens for a reason.”

Much like she was watching in February when Davis made his grand return to college baseball, Baker was watching a live stream of that fateful fall scrimmage when she watched her son go down in pain. And while her phone blew up with congratulatory texts and calls following this year’s inaugural home run, she got a phone call she wasn’t hoping to get just minutes after he exited the field.

“My heart immediately sunk. I’ve torn my ACL before, and I just knew,” Baker said. “The trainer called, and Conor got on the phone, and he just said ‘Mom…’ and I knew he was trying to fight back the tears. He’s so strong and so positive, though; one of the first things he told me was, ‘Mom, this is God’s plan.’”

If you talk to Conor for just a few minutes, it’s clear how much passion and care goes into everything he does concerning baseball. If he was going to come back from this injury to play Division I baseball– which was far from a given– it was going to be with every fiber of his being.

“Once I made the decision that I want to try and come back, I decided to make a change in my life,” Davis said. “Not even just mentally but also physically. I started to make differences in my diet and my fitness; I really started to transform my body. The biggest thing I took from the rehab process was figuring out how to enjoy taking care of my whole body, not just my knee.”

Through 37 games, Davis is hitting .341 posting five home runs and 26 RBIs (Sun Devil Athletics Photo)

Surgery, rehab, and countless hours of physical therapy stood between Davis and stepping back onto a baseball field. If those obstacles weren’t enough, a complete overhaul of the ASU coaching staff following the 2021 season muddied the waters of an already tumultuous process. The continuity that was there during the first eight months of the injury process was suddenly gone, but Davis didn’t miss a beat when Willie Bloomquist was introduced as head coach.



The first-year manager immediately gravitated towards Davis. The way Conor carried himself through the latter stages of his recovery earned him respect among players and coaches alike. The idea of having a player-coach to command the locker room during Bloomquist’s inaugural season has ended up as a mutually beneficial arrangement.

“To see his resilience and his work ethic to try and get back to 100 percent as really my first impression of him was something I obviously respect and admire,” Bloomquist said. “I’m grateful to have him down in the clubhouse to be a kind of bridge on what’s going on down there. I couldn’t ask for anything more out of a leader.”

Davis’s strength and resolve throughout the rehab process have yielded enormous benefits for the 2022 Sun Devils, both on and off the field. Through 37 games, he’s hitting .341 with five home runs and 26 RBIs and has batted clean-up and started at first base in all but one game. He gets on base nearly half the time with an on-base percentage that sits at .440 while slugging .507 and playing Gold Glove caliber defense at first base. In his best season at Auburn in 2019, Davis batted .290 while homering eight times and driving in 36 runs. It was uncertain if he’d be able to return to that form following his injury. So far, he’s done that and then some.

These quantifiable advantages are dwarfed, however, by the intangible value he brings to the team as its leader and elder statesman.

When Davis was a freshman at Auburn in 2017, his current freshmen teammates were in eighth grade. He’s been to a College World Series, graduated with a bachelor’s degree, and navigated the transfer portal in the time that Will Rogers, Jacob Tobias, and every other rookie passed their driver's tests and took their SATs. As a 24-year-old, his life experience is vastly different from that of his young teammates, but you wouldn’t know it from watching them interact.

“He’s never really made it feel like he’s any bigger or better than any of us, even though his experience is so much more than ours,” Rogers said. “In the beginning of the fall, I wasn’t sure how the older guys felt about the freshmen, so I was more quiet. Conor made sure that didn’t last long. As the year’s gone on, I know I can talk to him about anything. He’s a really great resource and friend.”

How rewarding has that process been for Davis?

“I could tell a little bit in the fall that some guys were nervous to approach me, and I didn’t really understand why,” Davis said with a grin before acknowledging he too, would be intimidated by a teammate six years older. “Being able to build relationships with some of those guys that weren’t comfortable early is so awesome. It doesn’t just help us; it helps the whole team.”

Davis: “Getting another opportunity to try and influence and lead this young group of guys is a blessing from God." (Sun Devil Athletics Photo)