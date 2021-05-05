ASUDevils - Colston Loveland 'excited' about upcoming Tempe visit

Members of the 2022 recruiting class naturally feel fortunate that they will actually have the significant in-person contact element in their recruiting process, unlike current college incoming freshmen. The recruiting dead period ends on June 1st, which opens the floodgates for schools to host prospects who are both high on their draft board and eyeing an early decision. Case in point, Arizona State has been pursuing Idaho tight end, Colston Loveland in earnest and the strong mutual interest led to an official visit set up for the Sun Devils on June 11th.

“Oh, yeah, I'm excited,” Loveland said his visit announcement. “Things are definitely going well with Arizona State. The biggest thing to me is (ASU tight ends) coach Breneman. He and I built a super strong relationship these last couple of couple weeks, couple of months, however long it's been…but we understand each other a lot, and watch film sessions where he’s showing me how they would use me if I were to go there, and so I've been loving that.”

As someone who played the same position at an All-American college level less than a handful of years ago, Loveland noted that Breneman certainly beings a lot of credibility to the table during the recruiting process.

“He's been there and done that,” Loveland commented, “so that's another good thing. He knows how it’s done. He has been telling me what kind of tight end he needs in this (ASU) offense and that he likes that they're gonna need to get flex tight end like me that run good routes in space and obviously catch the ball well, and he thinks I could fit that role best. I saw their tight end (Jalin Conyers) catch two touchdowns in the spring game, and I talked to offensive coordinator Zak Hill, and he told me how much he values the tight ends in his offense. So it's good news.”