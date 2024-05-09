The seed between the Sun Devils and running back Alton McCaskill was planted roughly a year ago, and even though the then-Houston transfer decided to join Colorado, the strong relationship that was formed between the 6-1 200-pound McCaskill and head coach Kenny Dillingham paid dividends today with his pledge announcement to ASU.

“I was looking for a school that has shown that they rely on the run and use their backs a lot,” McCaskill said. “They have a plethora of backs back there. I love the Arizona State program and coach Kenny what he’s doing. I had a really good visit with him last year when I was in the portal. And I just remember really liking the school and the things that he valued there.





“I didn’t have to visit them this year because I knew them. Virginia Tech and UCLA were contacting me pretty heavily throughout the process, and I did visit both of them, but I decided to commit to Arizona State even though they came later in the process, and that says a lot.





"Coach Kenny uses the word ‘culture’ a lot, and I’m also attracted to a team and a head coach who is very focused on bringing in the right guys. Talent is one thing, but really dissecting a person’s personality is another. So that’s what I feel that they’re doing over there.”





As a freshman in the 2021 season with Houston, McCaskill tallied 961 yards on 189 rushing attempts, averaging 5.1 yards and scoring 16 rushing touchdowns for the Cougars to go along with 113 receiving yards and a pair of scores. McCaskill set the school record for true freshman rushing touchdowns, as well as pacing all true freshmen nationally in that category. He led the Cougars in scoring (108 points) and was second in all-purpose yards (1,074) during that 12-2 2021 campaign.





The running back was voted American Athletic Conference (AAC) Freshman of the Year and was an AAC Second-Team selection.





Following an ACL tear in 2022 that sidelined him that year, he transferred last spring to Colorado, where he did redshirt, playing in just four games, starting in one, posting 14 carries for 59 yards and two receptions for 19 yards.





“The coaches told me that I’m a diverse running back,” McCaskill described, “Their scheme definitely fits my abilities and fist the running backs we have in the room. They can line me up more outside and throw more passes at me, which they definitely do a lot in this offense. I’m the the all-around back. I have the speed, strength, and agility.”





Coming out of spring practice, the Sun Devil backfield was not lacking in quality or quantity. Before McCaskill’s addition, the team already had five scholarship running backs, led by senior Cam Skattebo and sophomore Raleek Brown, who were standouts during spring practice. Senior Decarlos Brooks, sophomore Kyson Brown, who also enjoyed a formidable spring and is a four-star prospect, and incoming freshman Jason Brown round out the running back unit.





McCaskill is certainly a solid investment for the future. He has at least two years of eligibility and could have three since he did not play due to his injury in the 2022 season and, as mentioned, played in only four games last year. Following the 2024 season, ASU will lose Skattebo and Brooks due to exhaustion of eligibility.





The running back's limited production in recent seasons due to injury is undoubtedly an element that will fuel him as he joins ASU.





“It’s definitely just me versus me,” McCaskill admitted. “Honestly, I’m definitely coming out here to put my head down and work and see where that takes me. I’m fully healthy. I have full trust in my athletic ability, and that’s where I’m at.”



